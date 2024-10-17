Simon Cowell has cancelled Britain’s Got Talent auditions today following the death of Liam Payne.

BGT recently began auditions for the 2025 series. However, on Thursday, auditions were cancelled in Blackpool following the news of Liam’s death.

One Direction star Liam, who appeared on Simon’s show The X Factor in 2008 and 2010, died on Wednesday. He fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Argentina.

BGT auditions were cancelled today in the wake of Liam Payne’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon Cowell cancels BGT auditions after Liam Payne death

Applause store, who organises tickets for filming, said in a statement: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

ED! has contacted reps for BGT for comment.

Simon has yet to publicly address Liam’s death.

Earlier on Thursday, The X Factor’s social media pages paid tribute to the singer.

Liam Payne’s death was announced on Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

A statement read: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Meanwhile, former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary wrote on Instagram: “The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

Dermot lead the tributes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Liam Payne injuries

News of Liam’s death emerged late on Wednesday night. Argentina police had said they responded to calls of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti issued a statement on Thursday (October 17), sharing details on Liam’s injuries.

Read more: X Factor stars Dermot O’Leary and Olly Murs lead tributes to Liam Payne as the show issues statement

He said: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Share your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.