Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati made two big reveals during a recent podcast appearance – they have a new partner, and they’re non-binary.

However, the star’s major life announcement about being non-binary has led to abuse, which they have had to tackle head-on…

Shobna Gulati announces new partner and comes out as non-binary

During a recent appearance on Kaye Adams’ podcast, How To Be 60, Shobna, 58, spoke about their identity.

“I’ve become more happy describing myself as a person. What do people call it now? Non-binary. So, I suppose that’s who I am,” they said.

“I’ve never had a word for it, but I’ve learnt from our younger generation what that might look like in terms of a word, because I know what it feels like in terms of being me,” they then added.

As a result, Shobna has changed their pronouns on Instagram to she/they. However, there has been some hateful abuse to the news – so much so that they have been forced to limit comments on their posts.

But there has been support for Shobna too, with some fans commenting on their posts saying: “Congratulations on being non-binary.”

Shobna Gulati on new partner and dating in the future

In the podcast appearance, Shobna – who has been married in the past – revealed that they are currently in a relationship. However, they admitted that they would be happy to date men or women in the future.

“All the way through my life, I’ve never had the words for that, and I’ve never managed to explain that. I suppose my immediate family have not really thought about it,” they said.

“They’ve just thought, Shobna is either extremely feminine or extremely masculine,” they then added.

Shobna also added that they learned the term non-binary from a colleague.

“The sound person said to me that they were non-binary and I said: ‘What is that?’ So, then they explained and I thought, well, I feel like that, but I didn’t ever have that vocabulary,” they explained.

Shobna talks relationships

Shobna also spoke about their past love life.

“I did have relationships, but then they were very public. It was sad for me because I didn’t feel that I got enough time to have a relationship and to have more children and have a private life because it was so un-private and so exposed,” they said.

“But it’s done now, and I haven’t had any more children. I didn’t get that opportunity, which sometimes I feel sad about, or I didn’t meet the right people because of everything that was out there,” they then added.

Speaking about their new relationship, they said: “I think I’ve loved this person all my life.”

