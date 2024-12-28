Inside The Serial Killer’s Wife star Shobna Gulati’s love life – from Emmerdale star romance, toyboy 17 years her junior and being ‘bitter and twisted’

Shobna Gulati is a TV legend – but it’s fair to say her love life hasn’t exactly been plain sailing…

The actress has appeared in everything from Dinnerladies and Coronation Street to the drama series, The Serial Killer’s Wife – which airs on Saturday (December 28).

But away from the TV shows has had a rather dramatic love life.

But which soap star did she date? And why did Shobna call it quits on her toyboy romance? Keep on reading to find out…

The actress has had a wild love life (Credit: YouTube)

Shobna Gulati on ‘failed’ marriage

Shobna married architect Anshu Srivastava in 1990 – but the marriage only lasted four years.

When the pair were separated, Shobna got pregnant by another man – and gave birth to a son, Akshay Gulati, in 1994. Shobna then raised her child with her mother’s help.

“For the structures I was born within, my pregnancy was out of the ordinary because my marriage had failed,” Shobna revealed in 2020 to OK.

“This put a lot of pressure on my mum within the wider community. She was a widow as well [Shobna’s father died when she was 18]. From the dawn of time, women have had the mark of sin, so my ‘mistake’ was considered in some quarters to be shameful.”

Shobna’s romance with Emmerdale star

Shobna struck up a romance with fellow soap star Gary Turner in 1999. Gary played Carlos Diaz on Emmerdale – making his debut in 2000.

In 2003, Shobna and Gary called it quits.

Discussing their break-up, Shobna later said: “Every relationship break is difficult, but we were friends before being a couple and friendship is always there.”

The actress struck up a romance a runner from This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shobna Gulati and toyboy 17 years her junior

In 2013, Shona made the headlines when she struck up a romance with Anthony Brown, who was 17 years younger.

Shobna, who was 46 at the time, and runner Anthony, then 30, met on the set of This Morning. Talking about their romance, Shobna revealed to Hello that she “felt it was different”.

She explained: “It was a gut instinct and I’ve decided to listen to it and give it a go.

“I didn’t even think about the age gap – we see each other every week without fail and we are having a great time; we fit together nicely.

“I had gone off men, but then he turned up in my life and he was jolly. He is fun and it’s a lovely relationship – he takes me out of my stupid seriousness and sensitivity – he’s good for me.”

Shobna ultimately ended things (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shobna Gulati on split from Anthony

However, the Corrie star ended things after 10 months with her toyboy due to rows and “feeling like his mum”.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “The age factor has played a part. The problems emerged over time, the longer we were together.”

Shobna also shared that although Anthony got on well with her then 18-year-old son, it was when the pair were together that Shobna realised that their relationship was less equal.

“Sometimes when they were on the couch joking about something on the internet and I was in the kitchen making dinner I did feel like Anthony’s mum as well. I told him it was hard for me because I wanted to be acting like a girlfriend,” she added to the publication.

‘I’ve been bitter and twisted’ says Shobna

In 2021, Shobna opened up about her attitude towards love, realising it has been quite negative. Appearing on White Wine Question Time, the star revealed the revelation came when she was writing a book about her late mum — Remember Me? Discovering My Mother As She Lost Her Memory.

“I saw myself for the first time — because to examine somebody else, you need to examine yourself,” she said.

The TV star added: “I think for the first time – maybe it’s just getting older – but I feel like I can look inside out and outside in. I’ve been a bit bitter and twisted about love, but love can conquer all.”

Watch Shobna in The Serial Killer’s Wife on Saturday (December 28) at 9pm on Channel 5.

