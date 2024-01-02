Sheridan Smith ‘ready to give son Billy a sibling’ with new boyfriend Dave, pals claim

Sheridan Smith has plans for another baby with her new boyfriend, Dave, according to reports.

The 42-year-old is mum to son Billy, who was born in 2020, whom she shares with ex Jamie Horn.

Sheridan wants another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith planning baby number two?

According to sources in Closer magazine, Sheridan is ready to give Billy a sibling with her new boyfriend, Dave.

Sheridan went “Instagram official” with Dave back in October. Now, the couple are reportedly already planning on having a baby together.

“Sheridan’s ready to give Billy a sibling and, with her 43rd birthday coming up in June, she knows she doesn’t have time to waste. While she knows it may seem quick, she’s told friends that Dave is The One, and watching him with Billy and his own children has made her even more certain of that,” a source told the publication.

Sheridan went Instagram official with her new man recently (Credit: BBC)

Sheridan Smith and Dave to welcome a baby together?

The source then continued, claiming Sheridan and Dave have discussed trying for a baby in 2024.

The source continued, saying that Sheridan is looking at life differently after hitting “rock bottom” in recent years.

“She and Dave have spoken about marriage but, right now, their focus is on enjoying their love bubble and hopefully having a baby together this year,” they said.

“Sheridan’s determined to make this her best year yet and insists that with Dave in her life, as well as her little family, it already is. As far as she’s concerned, a baby would just be the cherry on top,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Sheridan’s reps for comment.

Sheridan is reportedly “broody” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan hoping to fall pregnant ‘sooner rather than later’

The news comes not long after it was revealed that Sheridan’s friends were concerned that she was feeling “broody” as she grew closer to new love Dave.

“Sheridan may appear to be strong, but inside she’s still very vulnerable and has been through a lot over the last few years. So her friends are naturally worried about history repeating itself and her not learning from past mistakes,” a source told Closer in October.

“Sheridan’s been broody ever since she had Billy and has been longing to give him a sibling for a while now. Growing up with two brothers who she’s always been very close to, it’s hugely important that Billy has that experience too, instead of growing up an only child,” the source then said.

“After splitting from Jamie, she feared her chances of having another baby could be over. But since meeting Dave, it’s given her fresh hope of extending her family. She is hoping to fall pregnant sooner rather than later.”

