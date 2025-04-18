In the latest TOWIE news, Shelby Tribble has revealed an unusual name for her baby after giving birth to her second son.

Shelby, who is also mum to Abel with their sons’ dad Sam Mucklow, shared on Instagram today (Friday, April 18) that her newborn had arrived into the world.

Uploading adorable pics to social media, the reality series cast parents expressed their pride about their baby boy.

They told followers: “We are completely in love with you. Our hearts have doubled after being blessed with another beautiful boy.”

Shelby Tribble left TOWIE in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

TOWIE news: Shelby and Sam confirm birth of second son

Shelby and Sam also told fans about the tot’s name, adding in their post’s caption: “Our Teskey.”

As well as a clip from a gender reveal celebration when Shelby was pregnant, the announcement also contained video of Teskey in his crib.

Wearing a blue babygro, Tesket was shown sleeping soundly. And the clip also confirmed he has a very full head of hair, too!

Within moments, the Insta post was deluged with congratulations from followers and other regulars from The Only Way Is Essex.

‘I adore you already’

Sam’s sister Billi Mucklow, who was also a TOWIE cast member, gushed in the comments section: “My perfect baby. I adore you already!”

And Shelby’s mum, Karen, also offered her new relative a warm family greeting on social media. She wrote: “Absolutely besotted and in love with the beautiful perfect little Teskey. He is a contented little brother to his big bro Abel. So happy, welcome to the world another beautiful grandson.”

Absolutely besotted and in love with the beautiful perfect little Teskey.

“Congratulations you two, he is Abel’s double! So happy for you all,” typed Lauren Goodger.

While Amber Davies told her TOWIE pal: “Shelb, he’s gorgeous.”

A black and white Insta Story was also shared to mark Teskey’s birth. The cute shot showed him looking serene and sucking on a dummy.

Teskey is Shleby and Sam’s second son (Credit: Instagram)

When did Shelby and Sam get together?

Sam and Shelby first met on TOWIE in 2018, before confirming their relationship in May 2019.

Son Abel was born in November 2020, following a difficult three days in hospital for Shelby. However, Shelby and Sam were reported to have split in October 2023.

Sam Mucklow was also a regular in TOWIE (Credit: ITV)

A source reportedly told The Sun at the time: “They’re still co-parenting their child together and want to keep things normal for Abel but the romantic relationship is over.”

Nonetheless, last summer, fans were delighted when Shelby shared an image with Sam on Instagram while they were in Ibiza together. And the happy news they were expecting another addition to the family came in October 2024.

