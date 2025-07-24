TV star Sharon Osbourne is expected to take time out to “grieve privately” following husband Ozzy’s death, a PR exclusively told Entertainment Daily.

Sharon and her family announced Ozzy’s shocking death on Tuesday (July 22) in a joint statement. They asked “everyone to respect our family privacy at this time”. The family revealed Ozzy was surrounded by loved ones when he died.

Sharon has since appeared on social media following the announcement. However, as she grieves over her soulmate and husband of 43 years, we’re told what could be next for the former talent show judge.

Sharon Osbourne to ‘grieve privately’ following Ozzy Osbourne death

PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, told ED! that the public is “likely to see a respectful period of quiet” from Sharon “in the immediate aftermath of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing”.

He added: “They had a deeply intertwined personal and professional relationship. I’d expect her to take some time to grieve privately. That said, Sharon has always been a sharp strategist and understands how to control a narrative and manage public interest.”

While Joseph doesn’t believe Sharon will step back entirely, he can see her leaning into “legacy-driven work”.

“That might take the form of a high-profile documentary, a retrospective book, or even producing a tribute concert or special project that honours Ozzy’s life and career,” he insisted.

“These would allow her to maintain a presence while celebrating what they built together.”

‘She may become more visible through her children’s careers’

After appearing on the US talk show The Talk and serving as an on-and-off judge on The X Factor, Joseph doesn’t see Sharon making regular television appearances, despite having a “strong connection with audiences”.

“A carefully considered project that aligns with her values and reflects on her journey could land well. Particularly if it also highlights her role as a pioneering woman in entertainment and management,” he insisted.

“She may also become more visible through her children’s careers, especially if they explore new formats or projects that pay tribute to the family’s legacy in entertainment.”

