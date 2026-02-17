Scarlette Douglas has finally revealed the identity of her long-term boyfriend after keeping their romance private for years.

The A Place in the Sun presenter hard-launched her relationship over Valentine’s Day weekend with a loved-up video montage filled with intimate moments from their time together.

Alongside the clip, Scarlette confirmed that fitness instructor Kyle Murray is the man who has quietly been by her side, describing him as her “soulmate”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlette Douglas (@missscardoug)

Scarlette Douglas opens up about relationship with ‘soulmate’ boyfriend

Opening up about why she had previously kept their romance out of the spotlight, Scarlette explained that her decision stemmed from past heartbreak.

“If you know me, you’ll know I learnt to keep my relationship status private after my ex,” she in the caption. “But Kyle deserves to be shared and celebrated.”

She admitted that she feels incredibly fortunate to have found him. “I don’t want to get too soppy, but God truly took his time with this man,” she gushed. “I’ve never met someone so suited to me. He’s genuinely my soul mate and every day I thank the Lord for him.”

Scarlette also revealed that their love story began unexpectedly, and quickly blossomed into something serious. Responding to a fan, she recalled the early days of their romance, explaining that the pair first met at the gym.

“It all happened so quickly!” she said. “We met at the gym, I was going to his classes, he asked me on a date after a few days and just like that everything clicked.”

She added that beyond romance, Kyle has become one of the most important people in her life. “He really is my best friend though.”

Kyle owns Funkee Fitness. He has reportedly been dating Scarlette for around three years.

Scarlette gushed over her boyfriend of three years in a new social media post (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Freezing her eggs and ‘crying herself to sleep’

Scarlette’s decision to keep her relationship private initially came after a difficult previous romance, which left her struggling behind closed doors.

In 2023, she told The Sun, “For the last six months of 2021, I cried myself to sleep nearly every night. I was holding in a lot of emotion, sadness and tension.”

She explained that leaving the relationship marked a turning point in her life. “The minute I came out of that relationship, a huge weight just lifted.”

The experience ultimately helped her realise what she truly deserved from a partner.

Speaking more recently about Kyle, Scarlette made it clear that their relationship represents a fresh chapter, and a healthier, happier future.

“This is the sort of person that I should have always been with,” she told HELLO! last December. “I’ve had some terrible partners in the past.”

She added that finding Kyle has helped her recognise her own worth. “To have now come and met Kyle, I’m like, this is actually what I deserve.”

Read more: Scarlette Douglas confirms new romance with boyfriend after ‘toxic relationship’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know