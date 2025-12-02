Scarlette Douglas has confirmed she’s found love with a new boyfriend after having “some terrible partners in the past”.

The presenter – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2022 – ended up falling for fitness instructor Kyle Murray, when she recruited him to help her train for the upcoming series of Celebrity Hunted.

And soon enough, Scarlette fell head over heels for Kyle, with the A Place In The Sun star now revealing she is fully “locked in” with Kyle.

Scarlette Douglas confirms new boyfriend

In a new interview Scarlette confirmed her new romance with Kyle Murray, owner of Funkee Fitness. Revealing she is now fully “locked in” with Kyle, Scarlette gushed over her new beau.

She told Hello Magazine: “This is the sort of person that I should have always been with, definitely not any of my exes.”

The TV star recalled her exes and said: “I’ve had some terrible partners in the past, and my ex-partner, [well] it was a toxic relationship. And to have now come and met Kyle, I’m like, this is actually what I deserve.

“But sometimes you have to go through things to learn, to do the work on yourself, to then come out the other side and then meet your person.”

Scarlette Douglas on freezing her eggs

Meanwhile, in 2024, Scarlette appeared on Lorraine and shared her decision to freeze her eggs. She told host Christine Lampard: “I never thought I’d be 37 with no man, no husband, and no baby.

“Being a career-driven woman is fantastic but I do want to have a family. So I have to take my future into my own hands and prepare myself for having kids at a later date.”

She added: “I, of course, would love to have a child naturally. But that might not be the case, so egg-freezing is something had to be done as a backup.”

‘I wondered why I hadn’t done this earlier’

Scarlette also revealed: “I wasn’t prepared at all, if I’m honest. I had looked into it but until you actually get there and you get given all of the medication.

“That moment for me was so overwhelming because I realised I’d have to be injecting myself every day to get to a point where my eggs are healthy enough to take out.

“When you hit 35, the egg count starts to decrease. And the quality of the eggs start to decrease as well. I wondered why I hadn’t done this earlier in life.”

