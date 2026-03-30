A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas shows off huge ‘loud and proud’ engagement ring following ’surprise’ proposal

Scarlette Douglas has shared the news of her engagement, and revealed that new fiancé Kyle Murray got down on one knee with an unusual ruby ring.

The A Place in the Sun presenter, 39, thought that she was attending a 30th birthday party. However, Kyle had actually planned a proposal on a candlelit roof terrace.

The couple, who have only “officially been together” for nine months, are now planning a sun-kissed wedding in Jamaica, where both their parents are from.

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Scarlette Douglas has announced her engagement (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlette Douglas shares engagement news

Speaking exclusively to Hello!, Scarlette revealed: “I thought maybe it was going to happen the following week in Vegas for my birthday or on our year anniversary in June. We had spoken about it, and my partner knows how much I love birthdays, but I guess that would have been too obvious. So for him to have done it beforehand really did surprise me. Normally, I’m good at sensing things. but I had no idea.”

Speaking about her gorgeous ring, Scarlette said that it’s “so me”. The ring features a giant ruby with “lots of smaller diamonds”. She said: “I have always wanted a ruby – a ring that stands out and goes against the grain. I had given him a rough idea of what I would have wanted and he commissioned a jeweller who I had worked with before to design it especially.

“My name is Scarlette and I love reds and pinks – this ring is so me and encompasses the colours perfectly. All of my friends and family say it represents me so well; loud, proud and full of style! It’s definitely a talking point as it’s not the norm for an engagement ring but it is absolutely perfect for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlette Douglas (@missscardoug)

Wedding plans are well underway

As she basks in the glow of her engagement, jetsetter Scarlette is also looking ahead to her wedding.

She said the couple will wed in Jamaica, where both sets of their parents were born. She also quipped that they know the “weather will be perfect” – unlike here in Blighty!

She also commented on their whirlwind romance, having only got together nine months ago, saying “when you know, you know”.

Congrats, guys!

Read more: Scarlette Douglas vows to ‘never dim her light again’ following horrific love split

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