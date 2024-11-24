Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding tragically died in September 2021 at the tender age of 39 following a diagnosis with breast cancer, leaving behind a strong legacy.

Outside of Girls Aloud – who are on screen this weekend with The Girls Aloud Show (November 24) – Sarah perused a career in modelling and acting.

She enjoyed a stint in soap Coronation Street and a lead role in movie St Trinian’s. For a short time, she also embarked on a solo music career.

But, as her bandmates pay tribute this weekend, how much were her assets worth when she died? And how much does her estate continue to earn following her death? Read on and we’ll tell you…

In 2021, Sarah died from breast cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding worth £20k when she died

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah’s intellectual property estate was worth £20,000 when she died three years ago.

In her will, she gave her estate to her mother Marie, who was given all of her personal possessions and 85% of a Trust Fund with the remaining parts of Sarah’s estate.

Documents showed that the Long Hot Summer hitmaker left a gross value of just £19,940. However, after deducting mortgages, funeral expenses and costs, she had a net value of £3,656.

In her book, Hear Me Out, which was released the year she died, Sarah opened up about how close she was with her mum.

“Mum is in her late seventies now and she has become everything to me through this illness, especially since I’ve been staying with her,” she said. “I know how hard this is on her too, I often worry about her, especially as she’s gotten older. I can’t bear the thought of anything happening to her.

“In a strange way it’s comforting to know that I will probably leave this world before she does; at least then I won’t have to go through the pain of losing her.”

Girls Aloud, including Sarah, reportedly made £1 million each from the reunion tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Girls Aloud reunion

To honour Sarah’s legacy, the remaining Girls Aloud members – Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts – embarked on a nationwide UK arena tour this year. The dates included five shows at London’s O2 Arena – one of which airs this weekend.

As reported by the Mirror, the group are expected to have taken home £1 million each from the tour.

Sarah’s estate, however, reportedly also took home the seven-digit sum. A large percentage benefited multiple charities. Money made from concerts, TV appearances and merchandise is under a deal that protects Sarah’s earnings until 2032.

“Sarah’s estate is set for a huge boost from the reunion, which is only right seeing as it was Sarah’s tragic passing that brought the band back together. The existing deal, registered with the Intellectual Property Office, protects one-fifth of her profits on all Girls Aloud goods until 2032,” an inside source revealed.

For Children In Need, Girls Aloud re-released their I’ll Stand By You. It included an extra verse sung by Sarah.

Read more: Inside Girls Aloud’s cursed love lives – love rat husband, STI tests and stalker ex

The Girls Aloud Show is on ITV1 Sunday (November 24) at 3.15pm.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.