Sara Davies admits ‘it’s been a really tough couple of years’ for business and is ‘navigating difficulties’

Sara Davies has opened up about a “really tough couple of years” for her business.

The businesswoman became a telly favourite thanks to her stint on the Dragons’ Den. But away from the BBC One show, Sara has her very own arts and craft company, thought to be valued at £37 million.

However, it appears that her business is finding it hard in the current economic climate due to Brexit and rising costs. So much so, that Sara has revealed how she has had to work “harder than ever before”.

The TV star has candidly opened up (Credit: ITV)

Sara Davies in ‘honest’ confession about her business

Sara’s company, Crafter’s Companion, supplies products to more than 30 countries. But last October, the business was £1 million in the red. What’s more, it’s been claimed it’s due to file even more losses later this month.

I’ve had to work harder than I ever have in my life.

“I’m just going to be really honest, it has been a rough couple of years,” Sara candidly told the Mirror.

“And I kind of don’t want to shy away from that because I always feel, especially with my role on Dragons’ Den, I’ve got that responsibility of being a bit of a role model. I’ve had to work harder than I ever have in my life.”

Sara Davies ‘navigating all the other difficulties’

According to Sara the company enjoyed a surge in sales during the pandemic.

However, she revealed how they have been “navigating all the other difficulties”. These “difficulties” the increase in raw materials cost, the energy crisis, as well as the effects of Brexit.

Sara started the company 18 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Sara says it’s a ‘really exciting’ time for business

As part of a multi-million pound restructure, the mum-of-two is now hiring experts, including a new CEO for the business – which she set up 18 years ago.

Investor firm Growth Partner will be the majority shareholder but Sara still remains its owner, founder and director. And she has full faith in the new investor and CEO David Stern, saying it’s a “really exciting” time for the business.

The Strictly star is also planning to focus more time on her investments from Dragons’ Den as well as family. Sara also has a new BBC show, Making It.

