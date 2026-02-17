Sam Thompson ‘nervous’ as he undergoes surgery to ‘remove cyst’

Sam Thompson has shared a health update with his fans, as she posted videos from a hospital bed.

Today (February 17), Sam surprised his fans by revealing he was having an operation to “remove” a cyst. Earlier this year, Sam revealed he would be undergoing surgery on his vocal cords, and it seems the time has come. But he admitted that he is “nervous” about the whole thing.

Sam is not one for shying away when it comes to keeping fans up-to-date on his health and love life, so it’s no surprise that he wanted to take them along for the surgery.

Sam is undergoing surgery today (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Thompson vocal cord surgery

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sam shared an image of him in a hospital gown, letting fans know he was about to get surgery.

He wrote alongside the post: “Obligatory pre-surgery photo in hospital gown to make people wonder what has happened [laughing emojis]”

However, Sam then posted a follow-up video, where he explained exactly what was going on. And it is nothing for fans to worry about, as the surgery had been planned for a while.

He told his followers: “I am getting vocal cord surgery. This has been in the diary for a while now. I had a camera down my throat and I have a cyst on my vocal cords – it’s because I shout and talk too much. I keep losing my voice, really easily.

“So, yeah. They are cutting it out. But they’ve got to put me to sleep. I have never been put to sleep before. I have got numbing cream on my hand, apparently they inject you and count from ten.”

Sam went on to say: “I am a bit nervous. I really don’t like not being in control.”

After the video, he went on to post more selfies about the numbing cream, and how he didn’t realise it was usually “for kids”.

However, it appears Sam won’t be in hospital for long as he confirmed that his sister, Louise, will be picking him up after the operation.

He is getting a cyst removed (Credit: Instagram)

What has Sam said about the surgery?

This isn’t the first fans are hearing about his vocal cord surgery, as he spoke about it on his podcast earlier this year.

Speaking on Staying Relevant, alongside his best pal, Pete Wicks, Sam shared: “I have a cyst on my vocal cords.

“I am having it taken out, which is going to be mad. It means I have three days of vocal rest.”

Pete joked that Sam was having the surgery in order to kick start a music career – something which Sam also joked about on Instagram.

We’re sure Sam will provide updates for fans after the surgery. And hopefully will give everyone a full rundown on how he is recovering on another podcast episode!

