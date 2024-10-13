Rylan Clark was previously left wiping away the tears over an impressive gesture he made for his mum, Linda.

Telly star Rylan has become a firm favourite with fans thanks to appearances on shows such as Big Brother, This Morning and Ready Steady Cook – which is on today (October 13).

So it’s no surprise that Rylan likes to treat his family and friends. So much so, that one gift he gave to his mum left him sobbing.

Rylan opened up about his got for his mum (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark on impressive gesture for his mum

Back in 2022, Rylan gave an emotional interview to The Guardian. At the time, he had candidly opened up about a mental breakdown he previously suffered.

“If it wasn’t for my mum, and my family and close friends I genuinely have no idea if I’d be here,” he shared while emotional.

Rylan went on: “I learned I’m worth something. That I should be proud of myself, not embarrassed of Rylan.”

Rylan built his mum a house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark ‘proud’ he built his mum a house

Talking about how far he has come, Rylan went on to share the impressive gesture he made for his mum.

He said: “I should be proud that I can build my mum a house. I should be proud that I can employ my family. I learned that.”

Rylan also spoke about building his mum a house during an interview on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast in 2022.

The X Factor star revealed he built Linda a house amid her battle and struggle with Crohn’s disease.

Rylan’s regrets…

Rylan said: “With how my life is, I was lucky enough that I was able to build my mum a house and get her that, and it’s five minutes up the road from me.” Recalling a time his mum caught him off guard and burst in, Rylan said: “But the worst thing I ever did was give her my gate code.”

He added: “I will lie to her and be like: ‘Mum don’t come round in the morning because I am working or I’ve got training or something like that.’ I haven’t … someone’s there. So what does she do? Nine o’clock in the morning and I’m in bed like: ‘Oh what a lovely night’, and I hear: ‘Ello!’ Well I have never bolted out of bed more quickly. She’s like: ‘Whose car is that in the drive?'”

