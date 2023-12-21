House-proud Ruth Langsford dazzles fans with her ‘amazing’ Christmas display

In Ruth Langsford news, the house-proud telly fave has dazzled her Instagram fans with her “amazing” Christmas display.

Loose Women host Ruth has shared numerous glimpses of her and husband Eamonn Holmes’ Surrey home on social media before now.

But on Wednesday (December 20) afternoon, Ruth revealed the stunning Christmas decorations she’s brought together to adorn her sideboard.

Ruth Langsford has spread a little Christmas decoration joy on her Instagram account (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford news: Instagram look at her Christmas decorations

Sharing a clip of her festive arrangement with her million Insta followers, Ruth noted she had sourced everything on display from a local business.

She captioned her upload: “Christmas sideboard done at last! Went for a snowy, winter wonderland theme this year.

Christmas sideboard done at last!

“The inspiration came when I saw the little, frosted Christmas tree… everything came from my local garden centre @squires_gc where the staff are SO helpful.

“Have a sparkling Christmas everyone! #Christmas #decoration #tablescape.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

How fans reacted

Fans were quick to congratulate Ruth on her “beautiful” homemade decoration, with many also wishing her seasons’ greetings.

“Thank you so much for sharing Ruth, your displays are always amazing!” one replied to her in the post’s comments section.

“This is so Christmassy Ruth,” another told her.

A third agreed: “Looks fab Ruth.”

“Job well done,” someone else appraised the display.

‘Can you come and do mine, Ruth?’ (Credit: YouTube)

Yet another fan added: “Looks lovely Ruth. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Christmas.”

Someone else echoed that remark: “It’s lovely Ruth – you’re very creative.”

While others suggested Ruth had inspired them.

One person wrote: “Lovely and given me a great idea for mine.”

And someone else joked: “It looks beautiful Ruth. Can you come and do mine?”

However, among the praise, one commenter cautioned: “Gorgeous. Just be careful of your doggie around the branches covered in fake snow. Ours started to have trouble breathing last year.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford won’t be buried together: ‘She doesn’t care’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.