Three heartbreaking questions Ruth Langsford has been left with following sister’s shock suicide

Ruth Langsford has opened up about the heartbreaking grief she experienced after her sister Julia’s death by suicide in 2019.

The Loose Woman star lost her sister nearly seven years ago and has since experienced a lot of horrendous grief.

Julia battled depression for years and was found dead at the age of 62 by her husband Paul, at their home in Lingfield, Surrey in June 2019. Now, Ruth has spoken out about how she has been feeling.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ruth broke down in tears (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford speaks out about sister Julia’s death

Speaking on the latest episode of Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the 66 year old admitted that she misses Julia “so much” and has spent years trying to understand why her death happened. And over the time, she realised she will always be left with the questions, and will never get any answers.

She explained: “I think suicide is just, it’s such a tragedy. The people left behind are just left not knowing why. Your question is just: ‘Why? Why? And why?’

“And then, as time has gone on, I have accepted that I will never know why and nothing will bring her back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth admitted the “only way” she can make “any sense of it” and make it stop hurting a little bit is to know Julia “didn’t want to be here” and nothing she “could have done” would’ve been able to change the outcome.

However, there have been three specific questions that have haunted Ruth ever since her death. And it left her questioning if something could have helped Julia.

The TV star told Fearne: “You just think you could have done something. Why didn’t we see it? How could we not have seen it? Why didn’t she talk to us? Why? Why? And why? There are no answers because she will never be able to tell us why.”

But as the years pass, Ruth has realised Julia would not want her to have a “sad life” and so she forced herself to get back to work, which she has credited as her “saviour”.

2019 was the ‘hardest year’ of Ruth’s life (Credit: YouTube)

‘Hardest year’ of Ruth’s life

This isn’t the first time Ruth has spoken about Julia’s heartbreaking death. In 2020, she spoke to Best Magazine about how she actually almost quit her career.

She admitted: “It seemed wrong to be cheery on the screen, when inside, my heart was breaking.”

Then in 2023, Ruth joined Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast, and explained 2019 was the “hardest year” of her life.

She said: “The hardest year of my life was when my sister died. I can’t even tell you what year it is. I have blocked it from my memory. But I needed a focus, which was, get up. And I would cry in the shower and then I could almost cut it off and go: ‘Right, come on, time for work’.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford shares her ‘guilt’ as she makes heartbreaking confession about son Jack flying the nest

What do you think of Ruth Langsford speaking out about her sister Julia’s death? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!