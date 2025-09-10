Ruth Langsford has been trolled by her followers after she took part in an advert on Instagram.

The TV star, 65, has been a regular on screens for years. From stints on This Morning to Loose Women, Ruth has kept busy. The mum-of-one also has a huge Instagram following, and regularly gives updates on her day-to-day life.

This week, Ruth was back on the platform to talk about and promote some items from the skincare brand Nip+Fab. However, some of her followers were not impressed.

Ruth Langsford wows in plunging bathrobe

On Wednesday (September 10), Ruth took to her Instagram and shared a video of her discussing some Nip+Fab products.

Looking sensational, Ruth went make-up free and wore a plunging bathrobe as she showed off her skincare routine. In the video, she applied the products while giving viewers a rundown.

Meanwhile, in the caption, Ruth told her 1.1 million followers: “I’ve been using my Nip+Fab skincare routine for just over 2 months now and I’m really starting to notice a difference in the appearance and texture of my skin.

“I’ve already shown you my morning routine… here’s what I do in the evenings. I start with the Ceramide Cleansing Balm, which comes with a muslin cloth. I love how fresh and clean my skin feels after using this. Then it’s the Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, they give my skin a gentle exfoliation, making my skin feel smooth and glowing.”

Ruth Langsford shows off skincare products

Ruth went on: “For an extra boost of instant hydration, I use the Hyaluronic Serum morning and night, it plumps and hydrates my skin and locks that moisture in.

“Next up is the Ceramide Overnight Cream. This really helps to restore my skin barrier, so my skin holds onto moisture better and feels more nourished as I’m holding onto all the good stuff for longer.

“Finally, I finish with the Peptide Fix Finishing Oil, which helps encourage collagen production… just what I need!

“Overall, l’ve definitely noticed an improvement. I’m realistic and at 65 I know things won’t change overnight, but the results so far are encouraging. I’ll be continuing with this routine and l’d love you to join me on the journey #ad.”

Ruth divides followers

However, it seems some of Ruth’s followers were not impressed with Ruth or the video.

Fuming, one person said in the comments section: “The amount of freebies she gets, why not give to others in hosp etc so unfair all in it together these rich, not bothered about us.”

Another also said: “Unfortunately cannot afford to buy all these products, I am sure Ruth gets them for free.”

A third pointed out: “I know you’re showing us quickly but would you normally wait a little between the 3 applications after cleansing.” A fourth wrote: “Sounds exhausting but you look great.”

Nonetheless, several of Ruth’s other followers quick to dish out the compliments. One person gushed: “You have beautiful skin Ruth.” Another added: “No makeup on and still looking good.”

