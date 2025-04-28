Harry Potter fans hail arrival of Rupert Grint’s ‘secret’ baby as star shares name and ‘adorable’ pic of newborn

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, has delighted fans with a picture of his new ‘secret’ baby, as well as sharing the tot’s name.

Actor Rupert, 36, has become a dad for the second time with partner Georgia Groome, with their new arrival a younger sister to their first daughter Wednesday.

Sharing a cute snap of the family’s latest little one on Instagram on Sunday (April 27) evening, Rupert referred to his infant daughter as: “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Rupert Grint attained global fame playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series (Credit: Harry Potter YouTube)

Rupert Grint baby news

The star’s upload showed his baby, with the top half of her face out of frame, placed on top of what appeared to be an animal print onesie.

She was also wrapped up in a grey cardigan over a white babygro in which her name was spelled out in gold letters.

In his caption, Rupert confirmed the child’s name. He also joked they’d kept the happy news a “secret” ahead of his social media announcement.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” he wrote, also giving a “shout out” to their doctor for “always delivering”.

Fans’ congratulations for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint

Within hours, hundreds of thousands of social media users had given their approval for Rupert’s post with a Like.

And many of his followers also had fun in sending their congratulations by referring to his film character and the movies that made his name. In particular, lots of references were made to the birth of another member of the Gryffindor house, and the expansion of the Weasley brood.

“Congratulations! Another member of the Weasley household,” read one such comment.

“Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley,” joked another fan.

A third remarked: “A mini Ron. Congratulations.”

While another added: “Ahh another Weasley I know just what to do with you… Gryffindor!”

Rupert Grint is also dad to another daughter called Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

Does Rupert Grint have other kids?

Eldest daughter Wednesday was born in May 2020. Rupert signed up for Instagram to share a snap of her when she was born as his first post on the platform.

He has previously revealed he found it difficult to sleep when Wednesday was very young as he would constantly check on her breathing.

But in a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon he revealed Wednesday had picked up some bad language from her dad.

He admitted “the f-word came pretty quickly” for her after she spent a lot of time in her dad’s dressing room with him when he was rehearsing his lines.

“Now she just says it whenever she’s excited. We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around, dropping it,” Rupert said at the time.

