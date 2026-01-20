Royal baby news shared as Flora Vesterberg expecting her first child

Another royal baby is on the way as Flora Vesterberg has shared the news that she is pregnant.

Flora, 31, is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, and the late Sir Angus Ogilvy. This makes her Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin twice removed.

Taking to Instagram with the sweetest post, art historian Flora shared the delightful news that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The married couple are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Flora Vesterberg announces royal baby news

On Monday (January 19), Flora took to her social media to confirm her pregnancy. The royal uploaded a photo of herself and her husband, Timothy Vesterberg, posing in the garden.

In the sweet snap, Flora looked stunning in a navy dress and rested her hand on her baby bump.

Timothy looked smart in a navy jacket and pale blue shirt.

Flora wrote in the caption: “Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We’re truly over the moon. Photographed by my father @ogilvylandscape xx.”

As expected, plenty of Flora’s followers and friends flooded the comments section with well-wishes and their congratulations.

Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child.

One person said: “Amazing news! Huge congratulations to both of you.”

Another added: “Wow congratulations to the both of you Flora. That’s amazing news. I wish you both all the best with your new bundle of joy.”

Flora’s wedding dress designer, Phillipa Lepley, also gushed: “How exciting – many congratulations to you both.”

Flora married Timothy six years ago (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Flora and Timothy meet?

Flora and Timothy first met after being set up by their mutual friend, Alexander Danielsson.

Flora explained to Vogue in 2025: “I met Alexander whilst living in Paris for a Sotheby’s internship. He studied with Timothy at the Stockholm School of Economics and eventually introduced us in London a few years later.

“The three of us then joined other Scandinavian friends in swimming in the Serpentine early on weekday mornings. Timothy and I fell in love and became engaged within six months.”

Going from strength to strength, the pair got married during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Their ceremony took place at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

A year later they tied the knot again with their family and friends in attendance, including Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

In May 2025, Flora shared her autism diagnosis in a personal essay for British Vogue.

She admitted she has “struggled quietly with the challenges of my neurodiversity since childhood”.

Flora added that she’s now able to “perceive its strengths”.

She said: “It brings a sense of relief as well as validation. I know that this will not only help me to be kinder to myself, but also help my community to support me effectively.”

