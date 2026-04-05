Rose Ayling-Ellis in ‘difficult’ dating confession following split from long-term love: ‘I’ve tried to be open-minded’

Rose Ayling-Ellis – who is on The Great Celebrity Bake Off tonight (Sunday, April 5) – once opened up about dating following her split from her long-term boyfriend.

The Strictly champion, 31, split from her ex, Samuel Arnold, back in 2022. They’d been together for seven years.

Rose has written a comedy about dating as a deaf woman (Credit: Cover Images)

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Rose Ayling-Ellis on being ‘open-minded’ with dating

Back in February, EastEnders and Doctor Who star Rose opened up about her love life.

The star revealed that her experiences of dating as a deaf person in London have led to her writing a comedy show about it.

Speaking to The i Paper, she said: “I’ve tried to be open-minded and go on lots of dates from the apps, but it’s hard because if we go somewhere noisy like a pub, I can’t hear and it makes lip-reading more difficult.

However, Rose admitted that she can see the funny side, admitting that it’s “great” when the dates go wrong, because she then has “something to write about”.

She added that she hopes her comedy show will encourage people to find the funny side of disabilities.

“People are scared of laughing at disabled people,” she said.

Rose admitted she’s happy being single (Credit: Cover Images)

Rose on not being ready to settle down

During the interview, Rose also admitted that she’s not ready to settle down and have children yet.

“I’ve got my own flat, I’ve got a great career, I can do whatever I want. No compromise. No gross men!” she said.

Rose and ex Samuel ended their seven-year relationship back in 2022, just weeks after Rose lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Giovanni Pernice.

“Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over. It’s very amicable, and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately, there is no future for them romantically,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was away on tour, which has had an impact.

“It’s been difficult for them both, of course, but they’re certain it’s the right move – and Sam’s had a shoulder to cry on in their mutual friend Aimee.”

In 2024, two years on, Rose was reportedly spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Read more: Inside Rose Ayling-Ellis’ friendship with hunky Code of Silence co-star Kieron Moore

Catch Rose on The Great Celebrity Bake Off from 7.40pm on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday, April 5).

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