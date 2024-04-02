Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed that she’s an auntie for the first time, with her Strictly pal Giovanni Pernice cooing over the news.

The actress, who shot to fame on EastEnders, has amassed a loyal legion of fans over the years. Not least thanks to her winning appearance on Strictly in 2021 – where she was partnered with Giovanni.

And, over the weekend, she took to her social media to reveal some rather exciting baby news – and Giovanni is over the moon.

The actress has shared some big baby news (Credit: ITV)

Rose Ayling-Ellis issues life update

On Sunday (March 31) Rose shared a slew of snaps to Instagram as she updated fans on her life and revealed some exciting news.

In the caption, she penned: “Lately…” before going on to talk about each photo. In the first pic, Rose can be seen smiling while holding lots of flowers.

Meanwhile, in the other snaps, she can be seen getting her hair and make-up done, as well as standing outside a trailer. Rose also uploaded photos of delicious-looking food and trips to the theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Giovanni Pernice congratulates Rose Ayling-Ellis as she becomes an auntie

But the one photo that got plenty of fans talking was a snap of an adorable newborn in a babygrow – about which Rose revealed she’s now an auntie.

The rest of the EastEnders star’s caption read: “1) Plants/Flowers addiction. 2) Spring is here. Nearly. 3) Favourite time of the morning. 4) Bananagram on the train (‘Lieutenant’ blew our mind. Rose’s famous interpreter is the winner). 5) Trailer for life. 6) Officially Auntie Rose.”

She added: “7) Golden light makes me happy. 8) Jackson Pollock’s soup, thanks to Laoganma Soybeans and Mayo Sriracha Sauce. 9) Must keep myself inspired. 10) Old photo: Should I grow my hair long again @rickyandthe64?”

The pair have an incredible friendship (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni reacts

Rose’s fans and pals were quick to send their congratulations. Rushing to the comments section, one follower penned: “Lovely to see your beautiful face again. Miss you. Looking forward to seeing your new projects. Congrats on becoming an auntie.”

Someone else added: “Many congratulations on becoming an Auntie. Lots of love and best wishes to your brother and partner..”

Rose’s dance partner Giovanni also shared his thoughts. He commented a slew of love heart emojis.

Giovanni and Rose won the hearts of the nation back in 2021 when they appeared on the glitzy BBC One show. Not letting her deafness hold her back, Rose ended up winning the show with Giovanni and took home the iconic Glitterball trophy.

