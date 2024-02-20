Ronan Keating’s ‘tears’ as he admits it’s ‘always hard to say goodbye’ to daughter

Ronan Keating has been left emotional after having to say ‘goodbye’ to his daughter, Missy.

The Boyzone singer and The One Show host, 46, shared a photo of Missy and his wife Storm sharing a hug in New York. Alongside the pic, Ronan shared a touching message.

He wished Missy a happy birthday before admitting that it’s “always hard to say goodbye”.

Ronan Keating daughter

The star wrote: “Always hard to say goodbye. I’m not crying you’re crying. Well most importantly happy birthday my brilliant daughter. Love you so much moo.

“You are such a bloody brave strong woman. Storm and I loved seeing you stand on your own two feet in the city that never sleeps. Storm, Jack, Ali, Coops, Coco and I are all so proud of you.

“Enjoy your day. Love you always, Dad.”

Ronan admitted it’s “always hard to say goodbye” (Credit: Cover Images)

Missy commented on the post: “Love you so much, thank you dad. Best couple days with you both. Missing you already.”

Fans gushed over the photo of Storm and Missy as one commented: “When a picture speaks more clearly and louder than any words every could! Happy birthday, Missy. I hope it’s been a great one and that the year ahead is your best yet!”

Another wrote: “Enjoy this special day Missy, congrats and warm hugs.”

Someone else added: “Always be your baby.”

Ronan shared a touching photo of his wife hugging his daughter Missy (Credit: ITV)

On Monday night, Ronan reflected on his trip to New York with Storm and Missy. Alongside a collage of videos, Ronan gushed: “Magic time spent in New York celebrating Valentine’s and birthdays. Love that city so much and made all the more special staying @langhamnyc.

“I know it’s said but it’s the people that make it all the more special. Thank you again. already planning our return.”

Last week, Ronan wished his granddaughter a happy first birthday with a touching family picture. He wrote: “One year today. Crazy how time has passed so quickly. 2023 saw the heaviest of losses but along came our little angel. Sending all our love today Jacko and Maya.”

Last year, Ronan had a tough year after losing his brother Ciaran – who died following a car accident.

