Ronan Keating admits ‘2023 saw the heaviest of losses’ as he shares beautiful photo with granddaughter

Ronan Keating has shared a cute Instagram photo of his granddaughter as he described her as an “angel”.

The Boyzone singer, 46, opened up about last year, which he said saw the “heaviest of losses”. In 2023, Ronan lost his brother Ciaran who tragically died in a car accident.

Taking to Instagram this week, Ronan shared a throwback photo of his family surrounding his granddaughter when she was a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roaming Keating (@rokeating)

Ronan Keating granddaughter

The photo saw Ronan beaming alongside wife Storm and son Jack, 24, as well as the couple’s daughter Coco.

They were stood around Jack’s daughter, who had just been born.

Ronan captioned the cute photo: “One year today. Crazy how time has passed so quickly. 2023 saw the heaviest of losses but along came our little angel. Sending all our love today Jacko and Maya. From Nana and Papa.”

Fans gushed over the picture as one person said: “Ronan Keating a Papa? How did I miss this?! Beautiful family.”

Ronan lost his brother, Ciaran, last year (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Wow one year already… that’s gone quick! I was working on the ward when you came to visit your little princess. What a beautiful family you all are! Ronan… you have aged beautifully.”

A third added: “Wow I cannot believe you’re a Granda. Congratulations to you all. Life certainly is a rollercoaster.”

Meanwhile, Love Island star Jack paid tribute to his little girl to mark her first birthday.

Alongside a series of pics, he wrote: “Happy first birthday to my baby girl. I love you so much and you have brought so much happiness to me in such a short time together. I can’t wait for all our special times ahead.”

Jack welcomed a daughter last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, Ronan suffered a family tragedy when his brother Ciaran died.

In November, singer Ronan admitted he was struggling following a “tough” few months.

Read more: Ronan Keating ‘struggling’ after death of brother as he tells of ‘tough few months’

He said on Loose Men at the time: “It’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast, unexpected.”

Ronan said he and his family “are still figuring it all out”. He added: “Having someone who is going through something that feels the same that you feel they understand what I’m going through and that’s a big part of it.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.