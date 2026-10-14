Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull rushed to medics after being bitten by wild dog

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull has received a rabies vaccination after a stray dog bit her during a holiday.

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend documented the incident and her treatment on Instagram Stories, including a photograph of the injection.

The incident happened during a break in Bali.

Kim’s update also addressed friends who had contacted her with concerns. In a caption about seeking treatment, she wrote: “Rabies jab is on the way for all friends messaging concerned.”

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnball receives rabies jab after bite (Credit: Instagram)

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim explains how dog bite happened

Kim’s encounter with the stray began when she gave it some food. She explained that she then tried to adjust it as it blew away.

In her account, the animal appeared to mistake her movement for an attempt to take the food back. She said that was when it bit her.

Her posts included footage of the dog standing on a beach. She also showed followers the bite mark left by the encounter.

But the incident didn’t stop her feeding the animal again. Alongside another update, she wrote: “Best believe I went back and fed him a second time after he bit me.”

When the dog returned once more, Kim wondered whether it wanted another helping or was making amends.

The stray dog that bit Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnball (Credit: Instagram)

Romeo and Kim’s Singapore outing

Before Kim’s holiday health update, she and Romeo attended the Singapore Grand Prix over the weekend.

MailOnline reported that the couple visited the Alpine F1 Team garage ahead of Sprint Qualifying.

Romeo posed with an arm around Kim’s waist, while she held up an F1 steering wheel. They also toured the paddock and garage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

For that outing, Romeo wore a black T-shirt and jeans with silver chains. Kim opted for a white broderie anglaise minidress.

Kim Turnbull joins Romeo Beckham at Victoria’s Paris show

Earlier this month, Kim also joined Romeo in supporting Victoria Beckham’s latest clothing collection in Paris.

The couple appeared in a family photograph alongside David and Victoria Beckham. Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel also featured in the picture.

Sharing the photograph online, Victoria thanked those who had joined her for the fashion show: “To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side xxx.”

However, her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was absent from the gathering. The Sun reported that Brooklyn was also in Paris with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, but attended other events.

His absence followed the public statement he made about his family in January. At the time, Brooklyn said he did not want to reconcile.

He also accused his parents and their team of taking private family matters to the press.

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