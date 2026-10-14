Security helps Martin Lewis after backstage mishap at Money Show Live

Martin Lewis has revealed how a simple mistake left him trapped backstage just moments before his live money show, with his makeup artist Lisa also caught up in the unexpected drama.

Taking to X after Tuesday’s edition of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the money expert explained how the pair found themselves unable to get out of the makeup room.

Security eventually came to their rescue before the cameras started rolling, although it was only later that Martin discovered what had gone wrong.

Fortunately, the backstage mishap did not affect the broadcast. As Martin put it, they “got through it without an on air blunder…”

The Martin Lewis Money Show broadcasts from a new studio

Tuesday’s episode marked the first time the programme had broadcast from its new studio, with Martin revealing there was plenty happening behind the scenes.

The show itself focused on how viewers could tackle the rising cost of motoring. Martin shared the story of his backstage ordeal as he left the studio following the live broadcast.

Martin said he was trapped backstage briefly before his show went live (Credit: ITV)

Why Martin Lewis needed security backstage

Before the show went live, Martin had been in the makeup room with Lisa, who is responsible for his on-screen look.

But when the pair tried to leave, they discovered the door would not budge. They banged on it in the hope of getting someone’s attention, only to find nobody could hear them.

At first, Martin said, they saw the funny side of their predicament. However, after a couple of minutes with no way out, the situation became rather less amusing.

He explained: “After a couple of minutes it became less funny, so Lisa called security and they came to our rescue.”

The mystery was eventually solved when someone pointed out the rather obvious detail the pair had missed.

“It was only later someone pointed out there was a ‘door release’ button we’d both missed,” Martin wrote.

He suggested that being focused on getting ready for the programme had distracted them from spotting the button.

Having shared the behind-the-scenes tale, Martin was quick to return to the reason viewers had tuned in, telling them: “Anyway I hope you found tonight’s show interesting, useful or enjoyable.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show hits 1.9m ratings

Away from his television work, Martin founded MoneySavingExpert.com in 2003 and has continued to share money-saving advice with the public.

Following Tuesday’s broadcast, he also had some positive news to share with his followers on X, thanking those who had tuned in to watch the programme.

He wrote: “Thanks to everyone who watched @itvMLshow last night.

Read more: Martin Lewis’ property empire diminished by £5million as net worth revealed

“We’re stoked with the 1.9m ratings, a 19% share of available TV audience & ‘winning the slot’ for most of the show. Fab to get the 1st of the new run under our belt, especially with a studio move.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live next airs on Tuesday October 20 from 7.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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