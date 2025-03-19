Martin Lewis has said sorry following complaints about his behaviour on his Money Show last night.

The beloved presenter was back hosting his ITV show on Tuesday night (March 18) – on hand to share his top-notch money advice to the nation.

And it was a jam-packed show, with Martin going through several money-saving topics.

However, some viewers soon shared their complaints over how fast Martin was explaining everything.

Martin Lewis on his Money Show

Martin was back to host his live show last night

During The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, Martin kicked off the programme with details about the upcoming water bill increases in April.

He then spoke about broadband deals, before mentioning that potential National Insurance contributions from between 2006 and 2016 could be redeemed.

And while the show was packed full of wisdom, fans couldn’t help but find the instalment overwhelming.

'Get Martin to slow down!' said one viewer

The TV star later apologised

“I can’t watch this any more. I’m going to go and stare at the wall.. my god does he even come up for air!!!” one person declared on X.

Someone else added: “Please can the show be on for longer and get Martin to slow down! Causes me anxiety watching it.”

A third also chimed in and penned: “I don’t know how anybody follows all this.”

Another viewer said: “I wish Martin would talk more slowly….”

However, other fans applauded Martin for his knowledge and tips, with one person writing: “Brilliant show as usual! Thank you so much for making money matters so much easier to understand and less scary!”

Martin Lewis says sorry on his Money Show Live

Near the end of the show, though, Martin took a moment to apologise for his delivery, admitting he was keen to get in as much advice as possible.

“Sorry about going so fast but there’s so many things I want to tell you before the series ends,” he told the viewers and studio audience.

As a result, some urged ITV to extend the show, giving Martin more time to deliver his tips.

