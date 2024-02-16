Jordan North is taking over from Roman Kemp on the Capital FM Breakfast Show, it’s been claimed.

The reports come after it was confirmed Jordan was leaving his Radio 1 show Going Home after 10 years.

Sharing the news on Twitter, a statement read: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything.”

At the same time, the network also announced his replacement – Strictly Come Dancing and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

That statement said: “Jamie Laing will join Vick Hope to co-host Going Home on Radio 1 (15:30 – 18:00, Monday to Thursday), starting on Monday 4 March. Huge congratulations @JamieLaing_UK.”

Radio 1 fans furious as Jordan North exits

As the news Jordan was leaving Radio 1 was shared on social media, one fan commented: “Ffs Radio 1 has turned into the posh boys’ club.” Another said sarcastically: “It’s a real riches to riches story, inspirational.” A third agreed and said: “Great to see another working class boy given a shot.”

Another commented on Jamie’s appointment: “Oh yes the famous expert in music… why don’t you have people who actually know about music? Absolutely ridiculous.” Others said they’d be turning off: “Well this is ridiculous No more Radio 1 for me then. I hope he’s moving onto something bigger.”

I just hope it was Jordan’s decision, and a pity he couldn’t announce it himself.

Another commented: “Really hope this was your decision @jordannorth1 and that it means bigger things for you – we love you and will miss you v much.”

Others complained that Jordan – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020 – should’ve been given the opportunity to share the news himself.

“Poor show by Radio 1 to announce his replacement before announcing Jordan is leaving,” said one.

Another added: “I just hope it was Jordan’s decision, and a pity he couldn’t announce it himself.”

Jordan to replace Roman Kemp at Capital?

Now, however, the reason behind Jordan’s shock Radio 1 exit has been ‘revealed’.

According to The Sun, he’s off to join the Capital FM Breakfast Show, taking over from Roman Kemp.

The source claimed: “Jordan is moving to Capital FM to replace Roman and he could not be more excited. It is absolutely huge for him and although it’s hard to leave the BBC he is excited to get started on Capital.

“Jordan’s decision has been a hard pill to swallow for the BBC but there was nothing they could do to change his mind.”

ED! has contacted reps for Jordan and Roman for comment. Neither has posted about the potential moves on their social media accounts.

