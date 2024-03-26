Robin Windsor’s funeral held today as Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Kevin Clifton lead heartbreaking tributes

The funeral of Robin Windsor has left his fellow Strictly stars heartbroken today.

Robin died in February at the age of 44. Reports at the time claimed that Robin was found dead in a London hotel room shortly after he returned back to the UK from a trip in South Africa.

His family said his funeral would take place on Tuesday (March 26) in his hometown of Ipswich. Many celebrities were seen attending the funeral including Lisa Riley and Anton Du Beke.

Robin Windsor died in February (Credit: Cover Images)

Robin Windsor funeral

Today, many Strictly Come Dancing stars have paid tribute to Robin on social media.

Kevin Clifton shared a black and white picture of Robin and captioned it: “Robin,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Robin’s 2012 Strictly dance partner Lisa shared a photo of herself smiling alongside the dancer alongside a touching message. She said: “I LOVE YOU, for always and forever. VELCRO FOR LIFE.”

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara also shared a message to Robin on Instagram. She said: “Love you always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Janette shared a string of photos of herself with Robin. The first showed her with her arms wrapped around him as they smiled.

Another showed Janette kissing Robin on the cheek as he captured the sweet moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Meanwhile, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips commented on Janette’s post: “Wow. This photo touched my heart.”

At the weekend, Robin Windsor’s family shared a statement to reveal the funeral details. The statement read: “On Tuesday 26th March we will lay our beloved Robin to rest in his home town of Ipswich.

“The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career. At a future date we welcome the opportunity for an invite only celebration of his life.”

Strictly stars have paid tribute to Robin (Credit: Cover Images)

Robin Windsor death

His family added: “In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin. As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation.

“We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

Many famous faces were seen at the service including Lisa, Anton, Kristina Rhianoff, Susanna Reid and Deborah Meaden – who danced with Robin on Strictly in 2013. In images obtained by The Sun, guests were also seen carrying rainbow umbrellas for the service.

Read more: Amy Dowden admits she ‘hopes’ late Robin Windsor ‘knew how loved he was’ before his death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.