Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley’s soap star partner dies aged 64 as Carol Vorderman leads tributes

The soap star partner of Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley has sadly died aged 64.

Actress Kathryn Apanowicz – who appeared in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street – and Richard were together from 1994 until his death in 2005. Richard died aged 61 from heart problems.

And, this week, it has been announced that Kathryn Apanowicz had passed away after reportedly suffering from a long illness.

Partner of Richard Whiteley dies

Kathryn’s death was announced late on Monday (March 3). A friend – former ITV Calendar presenter Christa Ackroyd – paid tribute on social media.

She wrote on Facebook: “Reunited with her beloved Richard. I will miss you so much my lovely friend. What adventures we had. The world will always be a duller place without you.”

Reunited with her beloved Richard.

Ian White of ITV Calendar also paid tribute. He wrote: “What a huge response there has been to the news our friend Kathryn Apanowicz has died aged 64. Thank you for all the kind comments.

“Kathryn was full of fun and positivity and a joy to spend time with. Always a hoot! She will be greatly missed.”

Carol Vorderman also shared her grief. She posted: “Very sadly, our dear Kathy died yesterday. Kathy was Richard Whiteley’s long-term partner and with him when he passed 20 years ago. Now, she will be with him again, at his side, where she was always at her happiest. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Who was Richard Whiteley’s partner?

Kathryn appeared in several shows throughout he career – including BBC programme Angels, where she played Nurse Rose Butchins.

She then went on to star in soaps, including EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Kathryn played the caterer Magda Czajkowski in EastEnders, and starred on Emmerdale in 1972 and Coronation Street in 1960 and again in 1997.

In her later years, she had her own show on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio York. Following Richard’s death, she wrote a book, Richard by Kathryn: The Life of Richard Whiteley.

Fans share heartbreak

Fans have also shared their sadness over the news. On X, one person said: “”So sad to hear about the death of Kathryn Apanowicz who actually held the ‘CHEE’ record for appearing in all four major soap operas.”

Someone else added: “Just hearing the terrible news that Kathryn Apanowicz has passed away. She was a kind lady with a lovely smile. Only 65 too. She’s gone to be with Whiteley now, Mr Countdown himself. R.I.P. x.”

