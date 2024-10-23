Tributes have poured in for ITV News anchor Ralph Blunsom, who has died aged 66.

Ralph worked for both BBC North West and ITVs Granada Reports during his career. However, on Tuesday evening (October 22) it was announced that Ralph had passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed on-air by Rob Smith, at ITV News’ northern division, Granada Reports.

The journalist has died at 66 (Credit: ITV)

ITV presenter Ralph Blunsom dies aged 66

Ralph joined Granada in 2003, after years of working with BBC North West. He worked at the network for 21 years, and was often on hand to report news stories from around the world.

An example is when he covered the tragic news of the Morecambe Bay cockle-pickers in 2004. More than 20 people tragically drowned during an incoming tide in February 2004.

ITV announces Ralph’s death on air

Ralph’s colleagues announced his death last night (October 22).

“We leave you tonight with some very sad news about one of our much colleagues here at Granada Reports,” they began.

They added: “We’re very sorry to have to tell you about the passing of our great friend Ralph Blunsom. Ralph reported on many of the biggest stories of our generation for Granada Reports and previously for BBC North West Tonight.

“He was a first class reporter and a real character, whose presence and humour you couldn’t ignore. Ralphie, we will all miss you, goodnight.”

Tributes have poured in for Ralph (Credit: ITV)

Tributes pour in for Ralph Blunsom

Following the news of ITV News presenter Ralph’s death, several of his co-stars shared their tributes to the beloved presenter online.

Victoria Grimes took to X and said: “1958-2024: A candle burning in @GranadaReports newsroom tonight for our Ralphy. A first-class journalist, hilarious good company and a loyal friend. We will miss you more than you can ever know.”

Meanwhile, ITV reporter Jam Williams-Thomas shared several snaps of Ralph over the years. He wrote: “Ralph. I had the absolute privilege of being your colleague, but more importantly your friend.

“We shared so many funny times and I can still hear your laugh now. You were always a champion of me and others coming up in the industry. Love you lots mate and will miss you greatly.”

Ralph Blunsom ‘will be missed by many’

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani also said: “All my thoughts with the family and friends of Ralph Blunsom, the former BBC North West Tonight and Granada Reports reporter who has died. He was always a lovely, friendly, fun colleague and he will be missed by many.”

Nick Garnett from BBC News wrote: “That’s terribly sad news. Known and loved by so many people in the broadcast industry in the NW – he literally worked everywhere. Sending condolences to his family and friends. Rest peacefully Ralph.”

