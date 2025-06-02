Race Across the World star Sam Gardiner dies aged 24 following ‘terrible accident’: ‘We are devastated’

Race Across the World season 2 star Sam Gardiner has died at the age of 24, it has been announced.

Sam’s mum, Jo, who was also on the show, has led tributes to her son following his “terrible accident”.

Race Across the World star Sam Gardiner dies

Last night (Tuesday, June 1), it was announced that Sam had died at the age of 24.

Sam was best known for appearing in Race Across the World season 2 alongside his mum, Jo. Together, they travelled through South America, visiting countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

In a statement, Jo and Andrew, his parents, said that they have been left “devastated” by Sam’s death.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident. Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special. Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective,” they said.

‘Sam left us far too soon’

Their statement continued, reading: “He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel. He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland,” they then said.

“Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts. We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales, and a depth of love that will never fade,” they then added.

According to Greater Manchester Police, Sam had been driving on the A34 near Gately, Greater Manchester, on Monday, May 24. His car left the road and rolled before landing on its side. He was the only person in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

Following the crash he was hospitalised, however he sadly died from his injuries on Thursday, May 29.

Tributes pour in as Race Across the World star Sam dies

Fans of the show have taken to social media in the wake of the news to pay tribute to Sam.

Emon Choudhury, who won the second series with his nephew Jamiul, paid tribute, describing Sam as “pure sunshine in human form”.

“This is very sad news. R.I.P. Sam Gardiner,” one fan tweeted.

“RIP Sam… such sad news. I loved watching his and Jo’s race and their story and relationship develop as the series progressed. Thinking of Jo and the rest of Sam’s family,” another then said.

“With the current series airing at the moment I was thinking about Sam and Jo just recently. They were one of my favourite teams. This news is very sad. My thoughts are with his mum and family,” a third then wrote.

“This is so sad. Loved watching them, what treasured memories to have made, tragic his life cut so cruelly short. Heart goes out to his mum and family. Rip,” another then added.

Additionally, a fifth then said: “Such sad news. Sam and his mum were fan favourites. Such a great bond and special relationship and you could see just how much they got out of the trip. RIP young man.”

