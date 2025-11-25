‘Proud’ Queen Camilla congratulated over new patronage of SVSG

Royal fans have congratulated Queen Camilla as she announced a new patronage of SVSG, the Samoa Victim Support Group.

The charitable organisation was founded in 2005. It provides support and aims to empower victims of crime, particularly women and children.

Camilla, who has many royal roles, paid a visit to the charity last year. In a new statement, Camilla has said she was “immediately struck by [their] outstanding work”.

Queen Camilla has been made patron of SVSG, the Samoa Victim Support Group charity (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla celebrates new patronage

Buckingham Palace shared the news of the queen’s new role on the royal family’s official social media accounts today.

A new statement, released this morning (November 25), read: “As the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence gets underway – an international campaign running from 25th November to 10th December calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls – we’re highlighting The Queen’s recent patronage of the Samoa Victim Support Group.”

“SVSG provides vital support to victims of crime and abuse,” they then explained. “Through professional services and advocacy, the organisation empowers survivors to reclaim their lives and works to build safer communities for women, children and vulnerable populations.”

The statement continued: “Her Majesty’s patronage reflects her longstanding commitment to ending violence against women and girls, supporting organisations that provide refuge, advocacy and hope to those who need it most. Together, we can build a world where all can live free from fear and violence.”

Camilla issued a message about her patronage (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I am proud to stand with you’

A message from Her Majesty herself also added: “Almost exactly a year ago, I visited SVSG and was immediately struck by your outstanding work with victims of abuse throughout Samoa. You have, I know, touched, changed and saved lives across the island and I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever.”

The announcement was accompanied by a series of photos, taken during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 2024 visit to Samoa.

During last year’s overseas trip, Camilla gave a landmark speech at an event regarding efforts to end gender-based violence. She even showcased her Samoan language skills.

I am proud to stand with you as we seek to end these heinous crimes forever.

Many royal fans were delighted by the news and left messages of congratulations for the royal in the comments.

“Whoa, this is amazing,” commented one person. “Her Majesty’s support gives real hope for survivors and safer communities.”

Another wrote: “Huge congratulations to everyone at @svsg.samoa and to Her Majesty, who I know will be the best patron.”

Somebody else agreed: “This work for awareness is so needed. Thank you, Queen Camilla.”

