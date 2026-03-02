Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie ‘blindsided’ by shocking Royal Ascot ‘snub’ amid Andrew scandal

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been told they won’t be attending Royal Ascot this year – and it’s said to be linked to the ongoing scandal surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The sisters, who are usually familiar faces at the prestigious racing event, are said to have been left reeling after claims they were not invited in the wake of Andrew’s arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The details of the allegations remain unclear, but the timing has raised eyebrows.

Andrew was arrested in February and later released under investigation.

The arrest followed mounting scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including allegations that he shared confidential documents with him. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

But now, a source has alleged Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been ‘banned’ from attending Royal Ascot following their dad’s scandal.

Their dad Andrew was arrested last month (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Beatrice and Eugenie ‘not attending Ascot’ amid Andrew scandal

News of Andrew’s arrest sent shockwaves around the world. In a statement at the time, Thames Valley Police confirmed: “We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

The arrest came during a period of renewed focus on Andrew’s past links to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Following the development, King Charles said the Royal Family would support police with their investigation.

Beatrice, Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, have not made any public comment. However, Princess Eugenie was seen out in Notting Hill just days later with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, outside Hagen Espresso Bar.

Now, it has been claimed that the sisters will not be joining other members of the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year.

The pair have appeared at Royal Ascot plenty of times over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice ‘completely blindsided by all of this’

Beatrice and Eugenie have long been regulars at Royal Ascot, often photographed alongside senior royals. This year, however, insiders suggest their presence would be “out of the question”.

A source told the Daily Mail: “I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.”

Another insider claimed: “Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can’t have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year.”

ED! has contacted representatives and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested?

On February 19, 2026, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released hours later and remains under investigation. No charges have been brought.

Scrutiny intensified following the recent release of millions of files relating to Epstein. Andrew has been accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information connected to his role as a UK trade envoy. Official guidance states that trade envoys must keep sensitive, commercial or political information confidential.

Andrew served as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. According to the files, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein in 2010.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest should not be seen as an indication of guilt, and the investigation is ongoing.

