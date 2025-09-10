Princess Andre urged not to get work done as she wows fans: ‘Stick to the filters’

Princess Andre has been urged by fans to never get plastic surgery as she wows them in new social media video.

The 18-year-old has been making headlines for the last few months due to her new show The Princess Diaries. Not only that but she has been embroiled in ‘feud’ reports with her mum, Katie Price.

But now, after posting a new social media video, fans are worried that Princess will change her appearance too much.

Fans urge Princess to ‘keep it natural’ (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre urged not to get plastic surgery

In a new TikTok video Princess posed in an oversized pink top, while playing with her hair.

She was mouthing the words to the song in the background, spinning around on her chair to give the camera a look at the back of her head too.

The young star wore minimal makeup in the video, leaving fans wowed. But some were concerned she was going to get cosmetic surgery one day.

Taking to the comments, one fan wrote: “So beautiful inside and out. Please never get plastic surgery or anything to your face or body. Keep it natural.”

Another fan agreed: “Yes, it’s best to just stick to the filters.”

“I hope you don’t go down the plastic surgery route, Princess” a third penned.

However, many fans were just left gushing over how stunning she looked instead of focussing on plastic surgery.

One wrote: “So beautiful!”

“So naturally pretty” another added.

A third commented: “I love this look! So pretty.”

She has never had plastic surgery (Credit: ITV)

Has Princess had cosmetic surgery?

It comes not long after Princess hit back at trolls who had accused her of already having plastic surgery. And even admitted it’s not something she wants to do.

In a previous social media video, one troll accused her of having her lips done, to which she replied: “No I haven’t?”

The in a recent interview with The Sun she admitted cosmetic surgery isn’t something she sees in her future, unlike her mum, Katie Price.

She told the outlet: “I feel like everyone is entitled to do what they want to their body. But I personally don’t look at cosmetic surgery and think ‘Oh yeah, I want to do that’.”

