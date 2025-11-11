Prince Harry’s sad comments about ‘tainted’ relationship with Caroline Flack

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry spoke about his relationship with the late Caroline Flack.

The Duke of Sussex met the TV presenter, who tragically took her own life in 2020, in 2009 when he went to a restaurant with friends.

Caroline’s death was recently the subject of Disney+’s new documentary, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth. It aired on the streaming service on November 10.

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (Credit: Sue Andrews/SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry say about Caroline Flack in his memoir Spare?

In Spare, Harry said it wasn’t long before “a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house”.

According to the BBC, Harry wrote of his meeting with Caroline in 2009: “That set off a frenzy. In a matter of hours, a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house…

“We kept seeing each other from time to time but we never felt free again. We kept going, I think, because we had a good time together and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of those imbeciles.

“But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth continuing to endure that level of exhaustion and harassment. Above all, for her family. We said goodbye. Goodbye, and good luck.”

Harry described Caroline as “so light and funny” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry also discussed the moment he heard about Caroline’s tragic death.

He reportedly wrote: “I felt so awful for her family. I remembered how they’d all suffered for her mortal sin of going out with me.

But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably.

“She’d been so light and funny that night we met. The definition of carefree.”

Caroline died in February 2020 after tragically taking her own life.

She had previously mentioned her brief relationship with Harry in her 2015 book, Storm in a C Cup.

Caroline wrote: “I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough. Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

