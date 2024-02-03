Piers Morgan posts tribute to Kate Garraway and her children following Derek Draper’s funeral

Piers Morgan has posted a tribute to Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy, following the funeral of Derek Draper, which was held yesterday.

He also toasted Derek, who he said made life “more interesting” for everyone.

Kate and Piers are good friends who also worked together on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan pays tribute to Kate Garraway

Following the service, which took place in Primrose Hill on Friday February 2, Piers posted a picture of the order of service to his Instagram account. In the image was also a bottle and glass of red wine.

Piers wrote: “Cheers, Derek. You made life more interesting, challenging and fun for everyone who knew you.”

He then paid tribute to Kate and the kids: “What a lovely service. Kate, Darcey and Bill did you proud. RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Followers of Piers were touched by the post, commenting that 17-year-old Darcey carrying the coffin had made them very emotional. Others sent their condolences to the political lobbyist and psychotherapist, who died from Covid-19 complications on January 3.

“Rest easy Derek …your family are the greatest legacy,” said one.

Another added: “Very sad. He had so much more to give.” Someone else wrote: “Such a lovely family and you could see they were so much in love. Life is so cruel…Wishing them all strength and love.”

Kate and son Billy stuck close at Derek’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Funeral of Derek Draper takes place

Derek was laid to rest in a private funeral that took place on Friday morning (February 2) after his death aged 56.

The funeral took place at the same church where Kate and Derek got married in 2005. The private burial was held at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, located in north-west London.

As well as Piers Kate’s fellow Good Morning Britain stars Charlotte Hawkins, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford, Rob Rinder, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Richard Arnold were among those who attended the funeral.

Ed Balls, Peter Mandelson, Tristram Hunt, Ed Miliband, Alastair Campbell and former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair also went.

Other attendees included the likes of Myleene Klass, Robert Peston, Jonathan Shalit and Gloria De Piero. She had initially introduced Kate and Derek.

Sir Elton John, joined by husband David Furnish, performed a tribute as candles were lit inside the church. Elton gave a moving performance of his B-side single Skyline Pigeon.

Kate and Derek’s 17-year-old daughter Darcey was a pallbearer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s tribute to her husband

During the funeral service, Kate was said to have worn one of her late husband’s watches in a beautiful tribute.

One source told The Sun: “‘Kate wore Derek’s watch so that she could carry a little piece of him on the day, and everyone was, of course, so kind to her. Quite simply, the public outpouring of support has kept her going.”

They also shared more details about the service: “It was a heart-wrenching day, but an incredible send-off for a wonderful man.

“Kate, Darcey and Billy were so, so strong throughout, and would have been hugely touched by the incredible turn-out. It was testament to Derek’s popularity in every area of his life.”

Read more: Derek Draper funeral: Kate Garraway lays husband to rest today in ‘joyous celebration of a wonderful man’

So what do you think? Send your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.