Paul O’Grady ‘left thousands for his beloved dogs in his will’

Paul O’Grady reportedly made a touching gesture for the sake of his five dogs in his will.

The late TV host was well known for his love of dogs, but this reported act of selflessness has surpassed expectations.

Paul died in March last year, at the age of 67. Now, it has been claimed that he left a whopping sum in his will to several charities. Paul, of course, didn’t miss out his furry friends either it seems.

Paul O’Grady will

A friend close to Paul explained to The Sun: “This is typical of Paul as he put his money where his mouth was by leaving cash to charities that had special meaning to him.

The legacy shall mean £25,000 in respect of each animal.

“And though £125,000 seems like a lot of money to spend on his dogs, they also meant the world to him and he wanted to ensure they always receive the best love and care.”

Paul reportedly left £125,000 in total to his five beloved dogs. The money will go towards their upkeep and ensure they are well looked after.

How much money did Paul O’Grady leave to charity?

Because of his generousity, the For the love of Dogs star reportedly left an eye-watering total of £775,000 to several organisations. They included elephant and orangutan charities and the Salvation Army.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Paul left half a million pounds to the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home – where his beloved show For the Love of Dogs was filmed.

The rest of Paul’s estate will reportedly go to his widower, Andre Portasio, his daughter Sharyn Mousley and his sister Sheila Rudd.

In total, he reportedly left £15.5m behind in his will.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage on ITV

Recently, ITV announced plans to air a 90-minute Paul O’Grady tribute show to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Paul’s death.

The Life And Death of Lily Savage will explore his life. It will feature Paul’s daughter Sharyn. It’ll also feature some of his close friends including Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Graham Norton.

