Inside Paul Danan’s funeral as he’s ‘laid to rest today’ – celebrity mourners, touching eulogies and burial traditions

The funeral of Paul Danan is reportedly taking place this afternoon, just days after his death.

Soap star Paul sadly passed away on January 15 at the age of 46. He was best known for his role on Hollyoaks, as well as his stints on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Now, it’s been claimed that Paul will be laid to rest today (January 21).

The actor died last week (Credit: YouTube)

Funeral of Paul Danan ‘to take place today’

Paul was found dead at his luxury apartment in Bristol on January 15.

The news of Paul’s death was shared on January 16. His family have described their great loss as leaving an “irreplaceable void”.

According to MailOnline, the TV star reportedly died after he “slipped and fell” in his home. Paul was believed to be living in the apartment in a bid to get clean from drink and drugs.

However, in a statement on Instagram, Paul’s reps claim they’re still waiting to learn what his cause of death was.

Now reports have claimed Paul’s funeral is due to take place today (January 21) – just days after his tragic death.

Paul’s funeral is said to be taking place today (Credit: Splash News)

Funeral traditions

According to The Sun, Paul’s funeral will be held in Waltham Abbey in Essex, which is close to where the actor was born and raised.

Paul comes from a Moroccan Jewish family. And, in keeping with Jewish funeral traditions, the service happens as soon as possible. This is usually days after getting a death certificate.

At the burial, the Rabbi is expected to give a touching eulogy before the funeral attendees say a prayer. Usually a male family member will then give a more personal eulogy, too.

At Paul’s funeral, it is believed every male family member will shovel soil on top of his coffin before returning to the congregation for prayers.

Celebrity guests expected

Paul’s showbiz career spanned two decades. So it’s expected there will be celebrities in attendance as his loved ones gather to pay their respects.

Calum Best, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and Dean Gaffney were among those paying their respects to the star. Michael Greco and DJ Fat Tony also paid tribute to Paul.

Paul was 46 when he died (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s death

MailOnline shared that neighbours told how an ambulance was called to the flat where Paul was staying near Bristol on January 15.

Unfortunately, paramedics at the scene could not save the star. The Hollyoaks actor was due to appear in court the following day after being charged with the possession of Class A drugs.

In a recent interview, Paul had told how he was living in a “dry house” in Bristol. This is now believed to be the £392,000 apartment where he was found dead.

