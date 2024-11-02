Paris Fury has broken her silence following the death of the baby boy she was expecting with husband Tyson.

The couple are already parents to Venezuela Lynda, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, eight, Valencia Amber, six, five-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah, three-year-old Athena Amour, and Prince Rico Paris Fury, who was born in September last year.

However, last month, the boxer revealed that his beloved wife had suffered the loss of their unborn baby boy, with Paris now sharing how she had to give birth to the baby while Tyson was in Saudi Arabia getting ready for a fight.

Tyson and Paris Fury revealed last month that they had lost a baby boy (Credit: YouTube)

Paris Fury on loss of her baby boy

Speaking to OK!, Paris said that “everything was good” at her 12-week scan. However, going into her gender reveal scan, she “knew there was a problem”.

“There was no heartbeat and I was alone at the time. I knew there was a problem. My head was telling me: ‘No, you’re wrong.’ But I was looking at the screen, thinking, why is that not flickering? Then the sonographer said to me: ‘I’m really sorry, Paris, there’s no heartbeat,'” she explained.

With Tyson away and unaware of what was happening, she said she went to her friend’s house and “cried on her shoulder for about an hour”.

Paris told her husband she had high blood pressure so couldn’t fly out to Saudi Arabia for his fight. She explained that she made the decision to keep the baby loss from him because he “wouldn’t have been able to fight”.

“I went to the hospital thinking, I don’t want to have to actually go through the birth of having this child. But at the hospital, they told me: ‘You’re too far on to be put to sleep. You’ve got to have the baby.’ A couple of days before the fight, I had to deliver the baby, but I didn’t want to bury our baby until Tyson was home. We had to go through certain procedures to make sure that was possible, which was an ordeal,” she said.

Paris said that “the whole time” she was in hospital, Tyson was FaceTiming her, asking if she was okay. She shared that he told her afterwards he “knew something was wrong, but he didn’t want to believe it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Why Paris and Tyson didn’t name their little boy

In the heartbreaking aftermath, Paris revealed the reason the couple decided not to name their little boy.

“No, we didn’t name him. I’ve had this experience once before and we have a thing… It was a boy, and it was a boy previously and we didn’t name them. Before a certain time, you don’t obtain a death certificate and those babies were buried in a private location for the angels. I’ve had three miscarriages – two I’ve actually had to have, and one I lost early,” she shared.

Tyson shared the news that Paris had been pregnant and lost the baby at a press conference last month.

“She was six months pregnant. It’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning – you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country,” Tyson candidly shared at the launch press conference for the Fury vs Usyk rematch on December 21.

Read more: Backlash over Tyson Fury’s lavish party for eldest daughter’s birthday

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.