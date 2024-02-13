Paddy McGuinness admits ‘school boy error’ with cosy photo alongside ex Christine as fans stunned by their ‘new relationship’

Paddy McGuinness and ex Christine have left their fans delighted with an update on their relationship following their marriage split.

The pair split in 2022 after just over a decade of marriage. Paddy and Christine share three children together – twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity.

Now, Paddy, 50, has given fans a glimpse into their home life as they remain to live together for their children – who all have autism.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness

Former Top Gear presenter Paddy shared a photo of his and Christine’s feet as they lounged on the sofa. The picture showed the pair’s feet held up against each other as they tried to work out who had a higher “arch”.

He captioned the post: “Strong high arch game in our house but there can be only one! Who takes the [crown] and the Pes Cavus bragging rights? Mum or Dad? School boy error leaving my socks on. #feet #higharches.”

Fans were delighted to see the exes still share a close bond. One person commented: “You both have such a lovely relationship regardless of whether it’s just as parents or as husband and wife which is no one else’s buissness.

Paddy shared a glimpse into his friendship with ex Christine (Credit: ITV)

“But credit to both of you for ensuring the children are not caught between either parent but is both of your priorities. You are a lovely family.”

Paddy replied: “That’s lovely of you to say. Thank you.”

You two are such an amazing example for your children.

Another fan wrote: “You two are such an amazing example for your children. Whatever you do kids come first and you two are freaking winning.”

Paddy said in response: “Amen.”

Meanwhile, a third person said: “I love your relationship and you always put your children first. Beautiful.”

Christine and Paddy split in 2022 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Why Christine and Paddy still live together

Christine recently opened up about why she and Paddy still live under the same roof. Speaking to The Sun‘s Fabulous mag, she explained: “The same as when I was his wife, I’m there to support the children when he goes out to work – that’s how it is.

“When he comes back, that’s when I’ll try to put some of my work in. It doesn’t affect the children, because they’re not moving anywhere.”

