Hollyoaks stars Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan have ‘split’ after two years of dating, a report claims.

According to The Sun, the real life soap couple are no more – and it seems the pair may not even be pals, either.

The tabloid claims the break-up was sudden, with indications they may also have wiped each other from their social media accounts.

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan share a scene together in Hollyoaks before their ‘split’ (Credit: YouTube)

Are Jemma Donovan and Owen Warner still together?

Former Neighbours regular Jemma is believed to have met ex I’m A Celebrity cast member Owen, 26, on the set of Hollyoaks.

Jemma, the daughter of pop legend Jason Donovan, first appeared on the Channel 4 soap in 2023. The 25-year-old appeared as Rayne Royce for over 80 episodes before her character was bumped off. Owen’s character, Romeo Nightingale, was revealed as her killer shortly before his own departure from the series.

Jemma Donovan pouts in an Instagram Story shared on Friday afternoon (Credit: Instagram)

However, despite having shared their lives on Instagram, with Stories and posts uploaded regularly, neither has featured the other much recently on their social media.

The Sun claims Jemma didn’t post about Owen’s birthday earlier this month. And he is said to have not marked her gigging with Gary Barlow, despite previously hailing her achievements online.

Additionally, Jemma is said to have untagged Owen from her pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemma Donovan (@jemma_donovan)

‘They’re no longer friends’

Potential social media clues about their relationship statuses aside, an unnamed source is said to have indicated to The Sun that they may not even wish to remain mates.

“It’s over and they’re no longer friends,” an insider is said to have said.

“It was very sudden – everyone was so upset for them.”

ED! has approached representatives for Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan.

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan before their reported break-up (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Jemma kept messaging me’

According to reports, Owen joked that romance sparked after he “gave in” to Jemma’s requests to go out together.

He reportedly said: “Jemma kept messaging me and messaging and asking me to go on dates and then I just gave in.

“Seriously though it took me a while to pluck up the courage to ask her out.”

And amid rumours a couple of years ago the may have ended their relationship, Owen and Jemma fired back with a swipe on Insta.

“I just wanted to come on here and address that me and Jemma have broken up. She’s devastated, she’s heartbroken,” he told fans.

Turning the camera to Jemma, Owen continued: “She can’t console herself, can you?” Jemma, making out as if she was sad, went on: “He broke up with me too.” She then insisted: “We’re better than ever!’

