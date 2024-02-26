Owen Warner confronts ‘aggressive’ pet owner after they left dogs in car: ‘Look how distressed they are’

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner got himself embodied in a row with an “aggressive” dog owner who had left their two pups locked in a car.

The actor hosts a radio show on Hits UK every Saturday night. And after wrapping up his latest instalment, Owen headed to the car park. However, he was left concerned after he noticed two dogs were locked in another car.

Fuming, he took things into his own hands and stayed by the car until the owner returned. And when they did, Owen soon called them out.

The Hollyoaks star ended up rowing with the pet owner (Credit: ITV)

Hollyoaks star Owen in car park row

Taking to his TikTok and Instagram account, Owen uploaded a video of the situation which took place in an underground car park.

In the clip, two small white dogs could be seen in a locked car. Owen was concerned that there was no way for oxygen as all windows of the car were shut.

The Hollyoaks actor told fans: “I finished the radio show over an hour ago and I am now spending my sat night stood by this car because people don’t know how to look after dogs.”

Owen Warner horrified at two dogs locked in car

Owen then showed a small dog sitting in the driver’s seat. The actor added: “Poor little dog was barking his head off and has now settled now. No windows open.”

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant went on: “These poor dogs man, look at that one in the back in that tiny little cage. I don’t know how long this car has been there. I know it’s not that hot so it’s technically not as bad but it’s still bad, man. You can’t leave dogs in a car with no windows open!”

Owen was not impressed (Credit: ITV)

‘You left two dogs in there!’

Later on, the owners finally returned and Owen was there waiting for them. As they walked towards the car Owen said: “You left two dogs in there!”

The owner replied “Yeah, and?” To which Owen noted how he had called “the police and RSPCA, no windows open.” He went on: “Look how distressed they are, man.”

Not happy, the pup’s owner fired back: “What’s your [expletive] problem, stop videoing me.” Owen said: “Don’t touch me bro, I am going to video you. You have got a little cage like that, no respect or apologies to the dogs?”

Owen fumes ‘learn to look after your dogs’

Their row went on as Hollyoaks star Owen quipped: “Learn to look after your dogs, don’t leave them in the car for that long just because you want to go for a meal.”

He captioned the post: “I wasn’t going to post this but the lack of remorse shown and aggression towards me made me think I should, don’t get dogs if you don’t know how to look after them.”

