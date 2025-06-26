TV star Oti Mabuse was supported as she celebrated the final date of her UK tour.

Since June 12, the entertainer has performed nationwide on her Viva Carnival tour alongside fellow Strictly star Flavia. The tour kicked off in Sheffield before wrapping at London’s Adelphi Theatre on June 24.

As she made her “final bow” on Tuesday, Oti reflected on the shows in an emotional post.

Oti just completed her UK tour (Credit: Cover Images)

Oti Mabuse ’emotional’ as she completes UK tour

In a video upload shared 19 hours ago (June 25), Oti was glowing as she spoke to her followers in front of her collection of heels, where she explained she had the “best time”.

In a lengthy caption, she said: “And just like that… Viva Carnival took its final bow. I’m honestly so emotional writing this because this show meant EVERYTHING. To the incredible production company @lambertjacksonproductions who brought this dream to life, thank you for believing in this vision.

“To my amazing agents at @mcsaatchitalent @alexfisher85 @afua_ansah, you were there every single step, lifting, guiding, and pushing me when I needed it most. @lauransinclair from the incredible @dawbellpr I’m so grateful for all the hardwork and passion, ideas and thoughts you put in.”

Oti continued to thank the many people in her “spectacular” team and crew as well as her “beautiful husband”, Marius Iepure, who she said was “the heartbeat of this show”.

She then thanked her amazing fans for their endless support over the past month. “But most importantly… to YOU, our audience. Every DM, every comment, every message of love… I read them all. I FELT them all. This show was made for YOU. It happened because of YOU,” Oti said.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. We can’t wait to be back on stage, dancing our hearts out in front of you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

‘What a woman you are!’

As Oti celebrated a huge milestone in her career, her 846,000 followers rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Was an honor sharing a stage with you! Love you and well done,” one user wrote.

“You all created something truly special and magical and you should be so proud,” another person shared.

“Just incredible! What a team you put together and what a woman you are! Thank you so much for having me be a part of Viva Carnival, an experience I’ll never forget. TELL THE TRUTH,” a third remarked.

“You were absolutely INCREDIBLE. We loved coming to watch you dance,” a fourth said.

Read more: Oti Mabuse’s heartache over her baby daughter: ‘No mother wants to experience that’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know your thoughts!