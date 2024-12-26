Oti Mabuse on ‘clash’ with husband Marius: ‘I know how to pack my bags and leave’

Two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse has revealed how a fiery early encounter with her husband, Marius Iepure, shaped their relationship.

The professional dancers have been married since 2014 and share a daughter.

However, the couple opened up about their journey on the We Need to Talk podcast and the She’s Just a Dancer podcast.

Oti Mabuse met her husband a decade ago

Oti met Marius after moving from South Africa to Germany, where they were paired as dance partners.

She recalled that Marius brought baggage from his previous dance partnership into their new collaboration, and had “carried all of their problems into their new partnership”.

In the beginning, the pair clashed over differing expectations.

“There was one moment where he said to me, ‘No. You have to do this because you don’t know what you’re doing,’” Oti recounted. Her retort? “Let me tell you what I do know. I know how to pack my bags and leave.”

The confrontation marked a turning point.

“After [their row] it completely changed and from that moment I had found my voice..” Oti reflected.

Oti and Marius have ‘big personalities’

The couple’s early struggles stemmed from both being strong-willed individuals.

“I’m a big personality, and [Marius] is a big personality as well. So, it became a bit of a clash,” Oti admitted.

Their dynamic forced them to redefine their roles in the relationship.

“I was like, ‘We’re going to be 50/50. Why are you telling me what to do? Why am I starting with the kids? You start with the kids. I don’t want to deal with the kids.” She recalled with a laugh.

Now happily married for over a decade, Oti and Marius continue to navigate life as a team.

On the We Need to Talk podcast, Marius shared his perspective on safeguarding their marriage in a world filled with temptation.

“You still have to be strong as a man and say, if you see a few guys running around, to make sure that it’s not going to be pretty if you are exaggerating one of the gestures,” he said, referring to their interactions with others in the entertainment industry.

Both Oti and Marius highlighted the need to maintain individuality within their relationship.

“You still need to be a man, and you still need to be a woman,” Marius said. “You have to feel like you are living your life still, that you still have a life, and you are not defined by the relationship.”

Oti’s career has flourished since leaving Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. After winning back-to-back seasons with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, she transitioned to judging on Dancing on Ice.

Outside of dance, she recently competed in I’m A Celebrity – where she placed fourth.

