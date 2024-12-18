Inside I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse’s jungle-themed welcome home party

South African TV star Oti Mabuse had a jungle-themed party waiting for her when she returned home after her stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Oti shocked This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond recently when she showed them the “scars” she had from Australia. She blamed mosquitoes and ants.

She almost reached the final of I’m A Celebrity, but faced elimination just before the final hurdle. Still, she won the hearts and minds of audience members over here in Old Blighty.

Oti was a fan favourite on I’m A Celebrity, although she didn’t quite make it to the final few (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Oti Mabuse enjoys fabulous welcome home party after I’m A Celebrity stint

Dancer Oti recently shared several Instagram stories in which she gives her followers a tour of her jungle-themed welcome home party.

It featured a two-tiered cake bearing the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! logo, several creepy crawlies, some very colourful snakes, and the words, “Welcome Home Oti”.

The bash appears to have taken place at the Oti & Marius Dance Studio, the space Oti and her husband Marius share. It’s in northwest London.

They put so much effort into this. Wow!

There were some fabulous balloon decorations. And a large banner hung on the wall with pictures of Oti’s jungle journey and the words, “Our Queen of the Jungle”.

She may not have walked away with the crown – although, actually, neither did Danny Jones – but she certainly saw a popularity boost.

I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Jones had to return the accoutrements of his victory shortly after receiving them, much to his chagrin!

“They put so much effort into this,” Oti wrote on her Instagram story. “Wow.”

Oti is suffering from jet lag (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Oti is suffering from jet lag

In a later Instagram story, Oti shared her experience of dealing with jet lag after the long flight home.

She said: “Guys, what is jet lag? Really and truly, what is jet lag?”

“I’m up now,” the time, overlaid, was 5:52 in the morning. “The baby’s fine. She’s still in bed. She got through it.

“Me, on the other hand? Not so much.”

In other I’m A Celebrity news, Dean McCullough appears to have reignited the feud between him and former campmate Melvin Odoom. Uh-oh…

Read more: Oti Mabuse shares concerns for I’m A Celeb campmate Melvin Odoom

So, will you be following Oti as a public figure now that you’ve been acquainted her in the I’m A Celebrity jungle? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.