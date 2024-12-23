Oti Mabuse pays tribute to her baby girl as she celebrates milestone: ‘Dark days behind us’

Oti Mabuse has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful post about her baby girl, a year after she brought her home from hospital.

The I’m A Celebrity star welcomed her daughter late last year. She was born two months early, with the dancer only revealing she’d become a mother once her newborn was well enough to come home from hospital.

Today (December 23) marks a year since Oti brought her baby home from hospital following treatment for a “life-threatening” condition. And, following her return from the jungle, she’s spending the day celebrating…

Oti Mabuse in sweet tribute to her baby girl

The former Strictly star shared a lengthy caption alongside a carousel of photos depicting significant moment in her child’s life.

Pictures show Oti caressing the newborn, a video of her baby being moved between wards in the hospital and late-night parental duties with her husband Mairus, among other posts.

Oti’s parents are also seen in most of the pictures as they are helping the couple raise their baby. In the caption, the 34-year-old TV star wrote: “One year ago today, we brought our baby girl home from the hospital, and it still feels like a dream. After weeks of incredible care from the midwives at UCLH (thank you doesn’t even cover it), she was finally ready – breathing on her own, eating on her own, and at the right weight.

“I remember that first car ride home, holding my breath the whole way, overwhelmed with gratitude and disbelief. The world suddenly felt brighter. Christmas lights twinkling, our family waiting to welcome her, and the darkest days behind us.”

She said the past year since her baby was born has been their “greatest joy” and today, her daughter is “sassy, hilarious, full of energy” and fills their home with “laughter and love”.

I’m A Celebrity star’s difficult childbirth

Oti and her daughter were both diagnosed with sepsis after the birth. The dancer had a 16-hour labour with her premature baby.

According to NHS, Sepsis is “life-threatening” condition and isn’t easy to spot. It happens when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts attacking the body’s own tissues and organs.

However, the mother and daughter have fully recovered and the dancer says she can’t thank NHS care enough for taking such good care of her and her baby.

She revealed in an interview that she “didn’t have time to panic” and trusted the treatment they received. “I always felt she was in safe hands. It was about treating her the best way we could,” she said.

Following her stint in the jungle, Oti was forced to defend her decision to be on the ITV show leaving her infant behind. She also sadly missed a special moment in her daughter’s life. She started to walk when her mum was in the jungle.

However, she’s making the most of every moment with her child now that she’s home.

