Nick Knowles says he wants to ‘be walking normally by February’ after two major operations

Nick Knowles has issued an update on his health after undergoing surgery twice for injuries.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 62, had to have operations for two different injuries. He had one to “reattach my bicep” and a second to “build a new ACL [anterior cruciate ligament]”.

He suffered the injuries during his stint on Strictly.

Nick shared a video to his Instagram on Friday (December 27) showing him walking up a flight of stairs with the help of crutches and a medical professional.

Nick Knowles shares update on health after ‘major’ surgery

The star wrote: “So it wasn’t on my letter to Santa for two major operations – one to reattach my bicep and a second to build a new ACL and mend two years in the meniscus.

“Thank you to my two magnificently talented surgeons – Mr Ahrens for the bicep and Mr Jig Patel for the knee.

I want to be walking normally by start of February for the next DIY SOS.

“Three types of knee brace and one type of elbow brace – crutches – game ready ice and pressure machine – pressure leggings – physio stretching out fir months ahead but I want to be walking normally by start of February for the next DIY SOS.”

He went on to praise his fiancée Katie Dadzie.

TV star Nick praised his fiancée Katie for her support during his health issues (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick praises his fiancée Katie Dadzie

Nick said: “Katie my fiancée has been patient and supportive and amazingly patient with me – the worst patient in the world.

“It’s been frustrating and very expensive but I’m determined to get back to 100% fitness which I hope will be around August 2025.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and encouragement – happy new year all.”

Fans offered their support to Nick as one commented: “You got this Nick, you’re a strong guy keep going!!”

Another wrote: “Wow! Wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

Nick participated on Strictly this series (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nick Knowles on Strictly Come Dancing

The TV star first injured his shoulder whilst changing a car tyre while he was competing on Strictly. The injury happened away from training.

Then, Nick suffered another injury. This time it was to his knee after he suffered a fall during rehearsals.

