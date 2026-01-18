Natasha Hamilton’s clapback after having five kids with five different dads: ‘Did I ever want any of that? Of course I didn’t’

Natasha Hamilton has faced intense criticism during her decades in the spotlight – mostly over her decision to welcome five kids with five different men.

While it isn’t something she regrets, Natasha – on Sunday Brunch this weekend (January 18) – has said that it isn’t how she saw her life panning out.

The Atomic Kitten singer, now 43, welcomed her fifth baby, daughter Kitty, with husband Charles Gay, in August 2023. That means she’s now mum to five kids, ranging in age from 23 to 17 months.

Natasha Hamilton on her blended family

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast in June 2024, Natasha said: “We’re a blended family and sometimes I feel like people can’t fathom how you can make something work that from the outside looking in, that looks different or chaotic. They just they can’t comprehend what they don’t know. But I’m sat here with five incredible children and my life has continued and flourished and got better, despite the traumas that I’ve been through in my personal life.

“Did I ever want any of that? Of course I didn’t! God, you must be mad! Like, to ever wish any of that upon you. But I can’t live in the past. I’m never going say I wish that didn’t happen. I’m not going to wish my life away. Everything has made me the woman who I am today.”

Natasha Hamilton’s relationship timeline after welcoming five kids

Natasha is mum to Josh, 23, Harry, 21, Alfie, 15, and Ella, 11, from her previous relationships. She shares daughter Kitty, 17 months, with husband Charles Gay.

Josh’s dad is businessman Fran Cosgrave. Natasha dated Fran from 2001 to 2002, welcoming Josh shortly before they split. In 2003, she met pro dancer Gavin Hatcher. They welcomed son Harry in 2004. They split in 2006.

Natasha married Riad Erraji in November 2007. Her third child, son Alfie, was born in June 2010. They split in 2013, though. Natasha then dated Five singer Ritchie Neville and welcomed daughter Ella together in 2014. They split in early 2016.

Natasha then met Charles Gay. They married in September 2021, and welcomed Kitty in August 2023. Charles is stepfather to Natasha’s four eldest children.

‘Is it what I wanted out of life? Of course not’

It’s not the first time Natasha has opened up about the “nasty things” that have been said about her. She has previously spoken about the “4×4” jibes levelled at her by critics.

She told The Mirror in 2015: “I do get people saying nasty things because my children have different dads. But I feel I would have been a worse mum staying in relationships that were detrimental to me and my children’s happiness.

“Sometimes you have to walk away. I stand by all my decisions and feel I made the right ones. I’ve realised you can do all you can to make your life right and it’s not always down to you, it’s down to the other person, and you can’t control them.

“Is it what I wanted out of my life? No, of course not. But I have my lovely sons and now a daughter and you just have to stop dragging the baggage of the past around with you and move on.”

