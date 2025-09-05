I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson has revealed his daughter was rushed to hospital after a very bizarre accident.

33-year-old Myles has informed fans that his two-year-old daughter, Sahara, is currently in A&E after she swallowed an acorn.

Myles is dad to Sahara, and also three-year-old Shiloh, who has faced his own medical struggles after he suffered a stroke as a baby. This went on to leave him with Hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

Myles Stephenson daughter in A&E

Raw acorns aren’t safe for human’s to eat unless specially prepared as they contain tannins, which can be bitter and toxic. So, it’s no surprise that Myles was in a panic when his daughter ate one.

Posting a video on his Instagram Stories from A&E, Myles was sitting beside Sahara. And while he sounded concerned, little Sahara seemed in high spirits.

The caption on the video read: “Yep. She ate an acorn and now we are at urgent care! Having kids does keep you on your toes.”

In the video, he asked his daughter: “Why are we at the doctors? Because Rara ate an..”

Sahara responded: “Acorn” to which Myles asked: “Was that smart?”

But the two-year-old didn’t see an issue with what she had done, and even seemed to be happy with her food choice.

She told him: “Yeah. Yummy acorn in my tummy.”

The video then ended, and Myles is yet to give any updates. But with Sahara appearing okay, hopefully it isn’t too serious.

Sahara ‘turned blue’ in previous health scare

Back in January, Myles revealed Sahara had been rushed to hospital after suffering from a seizure.

He wrote on social media: “This little princess had a seizure yesterday evening and stopped breathing and turned blue! Single-handedly the scariest thing I have ever seen.

“Her temperature spiked causing a febrile seizure. For any parents with young children, please look up febrile seizures and research. It will not only help your child, but also you if it should ever happen. Especially during flu season.”

Myles spoke out on son’s stroke

It’s been one thing after another, as Myles’ son Shiloh had a stroke either during birth or just after being born.

Since finding out Shiloh had Hemiplegic cerebral palsy, Myles has spoken out.

He said: “We got told her had a stroke and that there is brain damage on the left side of his brain. You get shown the pictures. It hits home because you can see the damage.

“As much as I would love to take it all away and it be on me, I can’t do anything about it. so there was a lot of processing and a lot of re-finding ourselves and re-evaluating.”

