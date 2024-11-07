Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – and her pal Stacey Solomon reportedly have a pact together, and it involves babies.

Sophie is currently pregnant with her third child, and there’s rumours that mum-of-five Stacey could be planning to follow in her footsteps…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome)

Mrs Hinch announces pregnancy

Earlier this week, Mrs Hinch took to Instagram to share some thrilling news – she’s expecting another baby!

Sophie and husband Jamie are parents to sons Ronnie and Lennie. Now they’re welcoming another tot into their brood.

Sophie shared a short video of the family painting the words “Baby Boy #3” on their wall for her 4.8 million followers to see.

“‘Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love,'” she captioned the post.

“Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3. Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers. Bring on the absolute carnage boys @mrhinchhome,” she then added.

Sophie lost her dad in April this year.

Mrs Hinch is having a baby! (Credit: ITV)

Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon

Following her baby news, according to OK! magazine, Mrs Hinch and best mate Stacey have a pact together.

Stacey has five children, welcoming her third – daughter Belle – with husband Joe Swash last year.

“Mrs Hinch was over the moon to announce her pregnancy and loved that her friend Stacey was one of the first to congratulate her. They have such a lovely friendship and are so alike in every way – like when it comes to parenting style,” the source alleged.

Mrs Hinch and Stacey are both from Essex, and share a love for cleaning and organising. Sophie has, in the past, credited Stacey with helping her deal with her overnight success and being in the spotlight.

The source then continued, saying that one way that the pair could strengthen their bond further is by having a baby at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon children

“Having a baby at the same time [as Mrs Hinch] would make them a formidable pair. It’d be like a baby pact – they would be sharing stories and advice. She thinks being pregnant at the same time could be fun and has openly said in the past she hasn’t necessarily ruled out more kids. She and Joe [Swash] want to be like The Waltons – they love nothing more than spending time with their family. Plus, they have such a beautiful home to welcome another baby into,” the source said.

The source then continued. “Stacey thinks it would be nice for their kids to grow up at a similar age. Mrs Hinch has inspired Stacey in a lot of ways – like encouraging her to pursue her new reality TV show, Escape to Pickle Cottage – so it’s likely Stacey could even follow in her footsteps with this. Stacey has promised Sophie will be there for her going through this..”

The source then added that the duo could do a lot together career-wise if they were to welcome babies at the same time.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Mrs Hinch’s reps for comment.

