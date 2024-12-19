Molly-Mae Hague admits total lack of intimacy with ex Tommy Fury ahead of shock split

Ahead of her split from Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague, 25, made bombshell revelations about their intimate life. She reveals more shocking details about her romantic past in her new documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The former Love Island star and boxer share a daughter named Bambi, who is also featured in the six-part docuseries.

Molly and Tommy split in August after being together for five years. They were engaged to be married in September before rumours about the boxer’s alleged infidelity surfaced.

It was claimed that Tommy allegedly kissed a Danish woman in a nightclub. However, his spokesperson denied the “false accusations” and said the reality star was consulting lawyers.

Now, Molly reveals in the new documentary her struggles as a single mom.

Molly-Mae addresses sex life with Tommy Fury

Molly first opened up about her sex life with Tommy in her 2022 memoir Becoming Molly-Mae. She said a health condition she suffers from made her intimate life almost “non-existent”, reports the Daily Mail.

The popular influencer has endometriosis – a condition that occurs when tissues similar to the uterus grow outside the uterus causing unbearable pain.

Tommy found it quite uncomfortable, the thought that Bambi was in there and I was here. It was just a bit weird

Molly confessed she “wasn’t really having sex” before getting together with the boxer, so she didn’t think there was any issue with her except the usual period pain.

However, when she got intimate with her partner, she suffered from excruciating pain. “I was suffering horrendous pain – literally feeling like I’d been stabbed in the stomach – just awful”

“And it was causing me so many issues. Big TMI! But my sex life just became non-existent: it was just not part of our relationship.”

Pregnancy made it ‘uncomfortable’

Meanwhile, while talking to her sister in one of her YouTube videos, Molly further revealed that Tommy wasn’t comfortable getting intimate with her when she was carrying Bambi.

Molly said: “Tommy found it quite uncomfortable, the thought that Bambi was in there and I was here. It was just a bit weird.”

“I remember when I was pregnant and I wanted to have sex all the time and Tommy didn’t I was like, ‘Oh do you not find me attractive?’ But I always say to Tommy if I’m not feeling it, ‘It’s nothing to do with you it’s a me problem’.”

Tommy and Molly met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 after their daughter Bambi was born in January last year.

Documentary trailer released

In her new documentary, Molly is heard saying that she and Tommy were “utterly obsessed with each other.” She continues: “All I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly overnight, every part of my life changed.”

She revealed that the last couple of months following her split from the father of her child has been the “worst couple of months” of her life.

In another clip, she appears to be having a row with Tommy as she says, “I’m not having this conversation with you,” before hanging up. In the following scene, she’s heard telling her mom: “I’m angry at him and I am very hurt.”

The official synopsis for the docuseries reads: “Following her journey after her publicised break-up, we get to see Molly as we’ve never seen her before.”

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be available to stream on Prime Video from January 17, 2024.

